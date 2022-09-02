Misconceptions about autism remain despite greater community awareness, according to a doctor due to visit Albury next week.
Clinical psychologist Richard Eisenmajer will present his workshop Talking Autism Spectrum Disorders both on Monday evening and Tuesday morning at Commercial Club Albury.
Advertisement
Dr Eisenmajer said he aimed to help teachers, integration aides, parents and family members better understand how people on the spectrum think, see and perceive things.
"Really I make a pitch that people on the spectrum are different, their brains are wired differently - not badly, just differently," he told The Border Mail.
"The main issue is try to get yourself into their shoes, to see how they perhaps see an issue or a problem and then with that information, with that understanding, does that change your practice, either your parenting or your teaching style?"
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 2009 Dr Eisenmajer established The ASD Clinic in Melbourne, which provides assessment, counselling and practical behavioural interventions for clients of all ages and their families.
He has more than 25 years' experience and says exposure through articles and television characters has increased awareness of autism, even though some depictions are stereotypes.
A common misunderstanding was people on the spectrum didn't like touch, had poor eye contact and lacked empathy.
"I would argue most of my clients can do all those things but there might be some quirks," Dr Eisenmajer said.
The COVID restrictions and lockdowns had made face to face consultations difficult but telehealth provided another option.
"I think it's been a boon actually for regional and rural families who now sometimes don't need to make a three-hour trip and can sit in their lounge room and have a chat with a professional, it's a new world," he said.
The workshops, being held by Aspire Support Services and Family Relationships Support for Carers, begin at 6.30pm on Monday, September 5, and 9.30am on Tuesday, September 5. Tickets can be bought via trybooking.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.