Nothing can completely resolve the pain Albury's Geoff Steele has endured since he was sexually abused at the age of nine.
But an apology from the organisation involved, delivered in person at his own home this week, does help.
OzChild chief executive Lisa Griffiths visited Mr Steele in his Glenroy unit on Wednesday to meet the 75-year-old, listen to his experiences and say sorry for the harm inflicted one night in a Melbourne orphanage.
The National Redress Scheme, which arose from the royal commission, includes a direct personal response from the institution for people who want it.
The process leading up to Wednesday's apology took time and effort, but Mr Steele said the private meeting went beyond his expectations.
"Today has been a long time coming for me in seeking an apology, because it hasn't always been about money, it's been about being heard and believed," he said.
Telling people what had happened to him as a child was difficult but "it's better for you to be upfront to your family, your friends and to yourself than to carry that sort of burden with you for the rest of your life".
"Also by going public, I hope it helps other people seek justice and apologies from the different organisations that they may have been through, that have been a bit hard to deal with," Mr Steele added.
Dr Griffiths said no child should have to go through such experiences, and organisations that caused harm should do all they could to make reparations.
"And absolutely apologise," she said.
"That's a small thing to do considering the journey that Geoff has been through.
"He's a remarkable human, he's overcome so much and the courage and tenacity he's shown to get himself to a point of some healing.
"It's a great privilege that I get to deliver the apology."
Mr Steele said no one had turned away from him after he revealed his abuse.
"Some of my lost friends have now reacquainted themselves with me because they understand a bit of my anger that I had inside me," he said.
"They liked me, but they also didn't like a part of me, which was pretty aggro when I got going.
"So I was quick to fire up and I lost a lot of people who cared for me and I hurt a lot of people in the process.
"I thank OzChild for coming out and seeing me face to face and showing the humanity that I sought in such a meeting.
"To me, today would be closure legally and emotionally, but I will never forget."
