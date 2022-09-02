YOUR SAY: PM must focus on issues that matter - housing and health

About 15 to 20 per cent of Aussies are active on Twitter as the rest are too busy out there making a crust to support their family and having family commitments with sport and other activities. So, when you hear a pollie talk about Twitter you can be assured, they have no idea of your concerns.
The housing crisis is a major issue, and no one seems to be doing anything about it.
The number of people living rough would shock most people if the press took some time to get out and report it.
A policy of building basic high rise apartments near the city could be a start - just look at Asia where the trend is to build high rise apartments - can hear the screams from Twitter but having a roof over your head is better than living in a car or under a bridge.
The other issue is health which is presently equivalent to third world standard - from what I read even if we had a long-term policy it would take until 2030 to rectify.
But all I hear is finger in the dyke approach while the issue just gets bigger. The people living in rural areas are seriously affected at present and can see nothing changing.
The new Prime Minister needs to concentrate on the issues of today and tomorrow as what you do will shape Australia for the future. Why does he concentrate on Morrison who we voted out? Morrison lost his way due to him following the Twitter trend and setting up the national cabinet did not help.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It is hard to believe the recent (very muted) response Wodonga Council has given to the cancellation of this year's Wodonga Children's Fair. I think it has something to do with money.
Yet it would seem a council priority to spend $300,000 on a feasibility study to determine if anyone will be gullible enough to spend $30 or more on a ticket for a gondola ride to the top of Huon Hill. I assume that the gondola would be privately built and operated and as such why can't private enterprise spend its own money determining that is going to be a white elephant?
If you are a business contemplating such expenditure, can I just point out that currently people can drive to the top of the hill so you may need to get your mates on council to close the road to maximise your profits.
