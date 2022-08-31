Holbrook coach Matt Sharp is relishing the opportunity to play for a place in the Hume league grand final this weekend.
The Brookers will be through to the decider if they can chalk up their 17th win of 2022 in front of a big Walbundrie crowd on Saturday.
But standing in their way is an Osborne side which hasn't tasted defeat in the competition since 2019.
Sharp has full belief in his side to topple the Tigers but he also knows the size of the task in front of them.
"It comes down to if we can go with Osborne's gear changes," Sharp said.
"As we know, they've been the best team in the competition for the last two years and they can flex their muscles at different periods of the game.
"If we can go level with them when they flex their muscles, it might keep us in good stead.
"But if they get momentum, look out!"
Ewan Mackinlay will be available for Holbrook throughout September after the Murray Bushrangers were knocked out in the first round of NAB League finals last weekend.
"It's definitely big for the club but the most pleasing thing is Ewan's a local kid who started in our under-14s and being a family club, we love seeing a local kid go about his business," Sharp said.
"The best thing is that he's going to put on a green and yellow jumper.
"There are no expectations on Ewan, we just want him running around and doing his thing, like he's done for the Bushies this year."
The Brookers started the season with a 49-point defeat away to Osborne, although the margin was only 21 points when the sides met again at Holbrook.
Having been without 20 players across the grades for that round-one clash, Sharp has faced selection dilemmas of a very different kind in the lead-up to Saturday's showdown.
"The headaches started two or three weeks ago," he admitted.
"We've had our fair share of injuries and COVID and illness and boys with other hobbies that have not been available from week to week but we haven't had to make too many hard calls during the year.
"Finals is a different time, though, and the twos boys are raring to go.
"It's a good atmosphere at the minute.
"I'm just hoping we're all on the same page and want success."
The pressure is on but Sharp insists he wouldn't have it any other way.
"I'm just excited," he said.
"It's a great opportunity.
"I remember discussions in 2020 about maybe doing a round-robin but there wasn't going to be a winner, so the boys lost interest.
"Now they're raring to go.
"As a club, we've got a lot going well off the field and we've ticked a few boxes on the field, so we're eager to get out there and execute on the main stage."
Osborne v Holbrook
Jindera v Rand-Walbundrie-Walla
