Chankhe Tamang's face is wreathed in smiles.
And that's pretty much how it stays all day, say all those who know him.
The 66-year-old has been part of the expert pruning crew at De Bortoli Wines Rutherglen for the past seven years.
Between June and September, Chankhe's masterful cuts help maintain the vines to ensure they yield the best quality fruit for the winery come vintage.
He's fast and he's friendly, according to vineyard supervisor Jamie Hammond.
"He's just a lovely little man," he says.
"Chankhe doesn't say a bad word about anyone, he just smiles."
The rolling vineyards are a world away from the mountainous ranges of Nepal and the remote village where he was born at some 3000 metres.
There are movies with less of a storyline than the one of Chankhe's life, according to Jamie.
And the story of how he met the love of his life, Kaye, is a real page-turner.
Kaye, who hails from Coolac (near Gundagai) in NSW, was in her thirties when she took up travelling and headed to Nepal to go trekking.
It was 1988 and Chankhe was on the kitchen crew of the trekking company Kaye signed up with to hike Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world.
"I was not at all experienced," she recalls.
The trek is one of the most popular in the Himalayas but Kaye was struck down with altitude sickness on the pass, the highest point of the circuit.
Indeed no one could have known she was facing a life-threatening emergency and had already succumbed to high-altitude pulmonary edema.
"One of the things with altitude sickness is you have to move to a lower elevation as quickly and safely as possible," Kaye explains.
It was Chankhe who volunteered to get her down the mountain.
"When we cross the pass, it was very high (altitude)," he explains.
"Kaye was very sick.
"She was very skinny, she weigh maybe 45 kilograms ... I carry her on my back running all the way."
Chankhe got Kaye down the mountain in two hours - the trek up normally takes at least one-and-a-half days - and into the care of the medical team stationed in the remote village of Manang.
Kaye remembers being placed in a Gamow bag (a portable hyperbaric chamber for the treatment of acute mountain sickness).
"When I woke up, Chankhe's face was the first one I saw," she recalls.
"I remember I asked him for a bottle of Coca-Cola."
Chankhe remembers it slightly differently.
"She was very hot, I got her two Coca-Cola."
There must have been something in that heroic mountain rescue because the pair became friends and kept in contact in the intervening years.
Kaye returned home to Australia and would write letters to Chanke, read out to him by friends.
But something kept calling her back to Nepal and to the man who'd saved her life on that mountain-side.
Kaye was very skinny ... I carry her on my back running all the way down the mountain.- Chankhe Tamang
In 2002, Kaye decided to return to Nepal.
"We caught up again and I realised the spark was still there," she says.
The couple lived in Nepal's capital of Kathmandu for four years; Chankhe continued his work as a cook and porter with various trekking companies while Kaye volunteered at a local school.
There were many successful adventures together; it seems Kaye had caught the trekking bug and love was truly in the air.
Kaye had also fallen in love with Nepal and its people.
"The Nepali people might not have a lot; they live simple lives and go from day to day but they do it in such a happy mood," she says.
"They are beautiful, beautiful people and Nepal is a wonderful place."
Still, there's no doubt the couple come from vastly different backgrounds.
Kaye has two daughters from her first marriage and had previously run a B&B at Tumut.
Chankhe grew up in a tiny village where families lived together in stone huts, grew basic crops and kept a buffalo for milk.
There was no money to go to school, no roads and Kathmandu was a three-day hike.
The eldest of three boys (and with an older sister), Chankhe left to find work and started as "kitchen boy" in a trekking company, working his way up to cook and porter roles.
Sitting in the warm spring sunshine in the Rutherglen vineyards this week, Chankhe explains - in halting English - a little of his life in Nepal.
He liked working for trekking companies - the tourists were "very nice" - but portering was hard and heavy work.
It was nothing to carry 70-kilogram packs up and down mountains for days at a time at altitudes where most of us would be flat out carrying a water bottle.
"Heaving lifting no problem; as children we practise all the time carrying, carrying," Chankhe shrugs.
He remarks, almost casually, that he's been to Mount Everest base camp "at least 20 times".
But it was at Annapurna once again that Chankhe would be involved in another, this time tragic, rescue.
A group of hikers, including a Japanese man in his thirties, had set off from base camp (at an altitude of about 4000 metres) headed for camps higher up the mountain, ignoring sherpa warnings abut the dangers.
Chankhe remained at base camp with the other porters and kitchen crew.
They received a radio call from Camp 4 saying they hadn't heard from Camp 3 (altitude 7000 metres) and so the base camp crew was sent to "have a look".
They found the Japanese man dead and frozen solid in his tent, he'd been killed in an avalanche, according to Chankhe.
"We put him in his sleeping bag and I tied it around my waist and dragged him back down off the mountain," he reveals, matter-of-factly.
Still, Kaye says she and Chankhe would never have left Nepal if not for the escalating political upheaval at the time.
"It was nearly a civil war," she recalls of the unrest that led to their departure in 2006.
"We were under curfew and there were army patrols with soldiers carrying machine guns at the end of the street.
"It was very oppressive and so we applied for a visa for Chankhe and got the first plane out of there."
When they arrived in Australia, Chankhe immediately asked, "Where are all the mountains?" Kaye recalls.
"He didn't speak a word of English (I spoke Nepali), we bought a campervan and headed to Mudgee looking for work in the vineyards."
They knocked on a lot of doors but were turned away because they didn't have experience.
As luck would have it, the local TAFE was running a vineyard course and they signed up.
"I helped Chankhe with all the verbal and written material for the course work and we both got our certificates," Kaye recalls.
"We knocked back on the doors and one tough old bugger said he'd give us a go but if we weren't up to speed by the end of the week we were out.
"At the end of the week he said, 'You two are the best workers I've ever had'."
Eventually, Kaye says "the gypsy bangles were wearing a bit thin" and they bought a little property at Young, where the couple lived for seven years.
They made the move to Albury about nine years ago and Kaye remembers the day they went out to Rutherglen to meet Jamie at the vineyards after answering a small ad in the paper.
Jamie walked down the paddock with Chankhe, came back and said, "He's got the job".
The two have been mates ever since.
The campervan is back in use during the three months Chankhe prunes for the vineyard.
He stays at Chiltern Caravan Park and cooks himself chicken curry, which he happily eats for lunch and dinner every day with bucket loads of coffee for breakfast.
He does't mind take-away fish and chips as a treat.
A practising Budhist, he doesn't eat red meat and flatly refuses to touch the sausages Kaye, 70, enjoys occasionally at the local club.
Chankhe enjoys his work at the vineyard "very much".
"Pruning, pruning everywhere - it's easy," he smiles.
But if you want to see Chankhe's face really light up, ask him about lawn bowls.
A member of North Albury Bowling Club, he plays twice a week and proudly declares he's even won a couple of trophies.
"It's too slow for me," Kaye laughs.
"I like things a bit faster so I play table tennis."
Chankhe says he loves "everything" about Australia - except the heat.
"He'll sit in our air conditioning when it's really hot," Kaye laughs.
"We've both got a bit soft since we've been back in Australia."
The couple have made many return trips to Nepal to visit family and friends since they left.
In 2009 they returned to Manang, intending to climb over the pass where Kaye first fell sick on that fateful day.
"We were going to celebrate by crossing the pass together," Kaye says.
This time, though, the tables were turned when Chankhe fell violently ill and it was Kaye's turn to come to the rescue.
Luckily she had travel evacuation insurance so she half carried Chankhe to the point where he could be air-lifted out by helicopter.
"We were rushed to Kathmandu were Chankhe underwent medical help," Kaye explains.
The couple, who have been together now for 18 years, speak of each other with great gentleness and affection.
"I love his nature, he is such a happy soul," Kaye says.
And while Chankhe says he enjoys visits back to Nepal and to the little village where his sister and brother still live, he is always eager to "go back quick to Australia".
"I'm missing my bowls too much," he laughs.
