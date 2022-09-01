A former Marrar footballer who became a "prime example" of a life derailed by addiction has been spared jail for the latest in a string of 21 drug and traffic offences.
James Henry Lawton, 31, of Central Wagga, appeared in Wagga Local Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to five charges including driving while disqualified with prior offences.
Lawton also pleaded guilty to having custody of a knife in a public place without a reasonable excuse as a first offence, as well as possession of cannabis and ice. He had spent the previous 44 days in custody after breaching his bail via the knife charge.
According to a statement of facts, police patrolling Wagga at 1am on July 10 spotted a red Mazda 3 sedan in Bolton Street that was linked to drug activity.
The passenger and Lawton appeared under the influence of drugs as they had bloodshot and glassy eyes, according to police.
Both were searched and police did not find any adverse items, but Lawton was arrested for driving while disqualified.
At 4.05pm on July 19, Lawton was caught by police with a 25-centimetre fold-out knife on Ashmont's Swan Street. Lawton told police he used the knife for pig hunting and was taking it home from a friend's house, but its handle had protruded from his bag so he tucked it into the front of his trousers.
At 2pm on June 28, Lawton was also arrested for possession of 0.1 grams of cannabis leaf and 1.11 grams of methylamphetamine on Wagga's Baretta Lane.
In court yesterday, Lawton's solicitor said her client's record "does reflect a pattern of offending".
"Mr Lawton is a prime example of the hold that an addiction has on a person," the solicitor said.
The solicitor said Lawton had strong family support, work to go to and was deeply involved in the community through football.
The police prosecutor said she appreciated that "addiction is a challenge" but the only appropriate sentence would be one of full-time custody due to Lawton's repeat offending.
Magistrate Hosking sentenced Lawton to a six-month intensive corrections order and disqualified him from driving for 12 months for the driving offence, plus a 12-month community corrections order for the knife and no further punishment for the drugs.
"This is the opportunity that your solicitor so strenuously argued for, but she can't do the work for you," Magistrate Hosking said.
"If you drive or take drugs, you will end up with a custodial sentence."
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
