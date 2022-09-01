That feeling of hitting the back of the net just became even sweeter for players at Albury Hotspurs.
The club is now using brand new portable goals thanks to a $6500 sports and recreation grant from Albury City Council.
Purchased at a total cost of just under $15,000, the goals have the same box-netting used at the top level and Hotspurs president Brad Howard is thrilled with the new professional look at Lambert Park.
"The cost of this project was made more expensive with inflation, importation and transport costs increasing during the pandemic," Howard explained.
"If it wasn't for the assistance of the Albury City Council grant, we would not have been able to purchase them.
"With more 360 playing members at the club, this will be a great benefit to the community.
"Now we have removable FIFA standard goals for both of our fields."
Hotspurs hosted a full day of AWFA quarter-final matches on Sunday and the club has five sides battling it out for grand final places this weekend.
The strength of their female section is clear to see, led by Hotspurs' senior women taking on Wangaratta in the first semi-final at Cobram on Saturday.
Three of the club's junior girls sides follow that on Sunday, with the under-17s playing Albury United at Willow Park before the under-14s take on Wangaratta.
Hotspurs' under-12 girls play Boomers at La Trobe, while the under-12 boys face Boomers in their semi-final at Cobram on Saturday.
