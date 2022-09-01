The Border Mail

Albury Hotspurs purchase new goals thanks to Albury City Council grant

By Steve Tervet
September 1 2022 - 12:20am
Albury Hotspurs' new goals cost almost $15,000 and the project wouldn't have been possible with a sports and recreation grant of $6500 from Albury City Council.

That feeling of hitting the back of the net just became even sweeter for players at Albury Hotspurs.

