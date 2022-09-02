Looking forward to future supply Advertising Feature

Bundaleer will offer 100 rams at its 28th Annual Sale on Friday, September 9. Picture supplied

Bundaleer Merino Stud will hold it's 28th Annual Sale on Friday, September 9 at Pine Ridge, Alma Park.

On offer will be 100 rams, consisting of 62 polls and 38 horns, which will have bright white, stylish combing wools, bred in and for paddock conditions and ready to work.

Bundaleer rams are totally unhoused and are not kept out of the rain at any stage right up to the week of sale, and are at no time on self-feeders.

"Longevity in our sheep has enabled us to have sheep that will perform and last longer," Gavin Lieschke said.

The Merino Sire Evaluation Association in conjunction with the AWI, held a merino lifetime productivity project that started in 2015 and finished in 2022.

Twenty-five teams from WA, SA, Vic & NSW studs entered. Bundaleer had the second highest survival rate from marking, which was 88 per cent over the seven-year trial.

Bundaleer also had the highest number of progeny classed as first grade in the seventh year, highlighting the importance of longevity.

Very aggressive selection and culling from the very beginning has led to reliable, true to type breeding results in paddock conditions.

"We have had very good feedback from clients with ram sales to every state in Australia from both stud and commercial breeders. Bundaleer have a good client base in higher rainfall areas," Mr Lieschke said.

"Our ewes are the base of our stud.

"We breed our own sires from our top, elite ewes and only occasionally, introduce outside blood lines.

"Every time an outside sire is used, half of our own bloodline breeding is removed when using a new introduced ram.

"We find it is incredibly hard to find outside bloodlines which don't introduce fleece rot and colour in the wool.

"By breeding our own sires, we know the outcome will be sheep bred to perform in our climatic conditions."