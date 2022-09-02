Three good years help demand soar Advertising Feature

Kurralea Studs' Kim Prentice, Dave Ingram and Stud Principals Ben and Lucy Prentice. Picture supplied

Leading Australian ram producer Kurralea Studs expects a trifecta of good seasons will mean strong demand at its 25th annual sale.

The 2021 sale saw records tumble with a total clearance of all 346 Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk rams. Stud principal Ben Prentice hopes to replicate that success.



"We are planning to offer those numbers again at this year's sale. It's great to see such enthusiasm in the sheep industry continuing this year," he said.

"We're really happy with the progeny of a few new sires coming through this year and how they are presenting this early in their development".

Highlights include impressive progeny from Poll Dorset sire, Shirlee Downs 2-20 along with great group of lambs from the 2021 sale topping White Suffolk ram, Kurralea 312-20.

The stud will offer 170 Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, and 10 Suffolk rams.

"The rams have enjoyed a good start being on a paddock of oats that has a fair bit of bulk in it. They're looking good and should present well for the sale," he said.

"We have just wrapped up shearing and are very happy with how the sale rams have come out of the wool. They are presenting as a very even and consistent line of rams and are shaping up well."

Poll Dorset sire Kurralea 636-17, who has performed exceedingly well, will feature heavily with his third drop.



A son of 636-17, Kurralea 27-19, will also have his first progeny up, expected to match his father's success.

White Suffolk ram Kurralea 9-19, has a first-class group of progeny on offer. Kurralea retained semen use of this sire when the ram sold in 2020 for a stud White Suffolk record of $20,000.

"This will be our only drop by him, and they're an outstanding group who will feature heavily in the stud ram section of White Suffolks".

Kurralea Studs annual three-breed auction starts at 12.30pm EST on Tuesday September 27 both on-property near Ariah Park and via Auction Plus.