Aberdeen Poll Dorset Stud and Hovell Stud are fast approaching their third combined annual ram sale.
The studs, owned and operated by Rod and Ange Frohling, are celebrating their 58th and 23rd annual sales respectively.
Mr Frohling said the past year has been the most successful he has seen in agriculture in his 30 years of farming, citing record grain and beef prices, in addition to historically high averages in the sheep and wool sectors.
Last year's combined sale was one of the most successful in the studs' history, with 100 per cent clearance rate followed by a strong after-sale demand.
"We use high quality A.I. to leverage superior genetics throughout the Aberdeen and Hovell Stud flocks," he said.
Mr Frohling credits the record sales with their clients' demand for superior genetics.
"Our clients know we work closely with MLA and Sheep Genetics to maximise our ASBVs, and our focus on fast growing animals with the right fat to muscle ratios helps drive their profits," Mr Frohling said.
"We track lambing ease traits from Sheep Genetics and from birth we're tracking values such as Lambing Ease Score, Birth Weight, and Birth Type.
"By tracking each animal so closely we can identify traits like low birthweight lambs that still grow quickly, and identify high performance stud sires that have the biggest impact on our clients flock and ultimately their bottom line.
"This coming year isn't without its challenges including the impacts of inflation and the escalated threat of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
"But I'm confident we'll tackle these head on, as the last couple of years have shown how progressive and resilient our industry is." .
The combined Aberdeen Poll Dorset Stud and Hovell Stud sale on October 4 will be held at Oak Hill, near Burrumbuttock.
It will also be held online through AuctionsPlus.
Almondvale Poll and White Suffolk stud team are excited to reach a milestone sale in 2022.
The sale this year will be held on the same day of their first ever sale back in 1987.
They are ready to hold their 35th annual Poll and 19th White Suffolk Sale on Friday September 9, 2022.
This is a great milestone for Almondvale, and they will have 65 top quality Poll Rams and 120 specialty selected White Suffolk Rams with 10 specials on offer.
Stud Co-principals Paul and Peter Routley said the rams are truly "looking excellent".
"The rams have just been Stock Scanned tested and have recorded excellent results and are very well balanced, which is what Almondvale is renowned for," Paul said.
He said the Polls are really "hitting their straps".
They are showing their potential with meaty bodies and exceptionally soft white wools.
In the White Suffolks, the rams are a very even meaty drop with great structure and great evenness.
Almondvale will be will be celebrating their 35th sale with some giveaways, lucky door prizes and promotional products.
"In these last 35 years we have gained a large amount of clients and more importantly friends, some clients have been with us for those 35 years and longer," Peter said.
"Almondvale will be attending field days this year to showcase our stock."
These field days include the Deniliquin Ram Expo and South West Slopes Merino field day at Harden.
"It will be great to catch up with clients and potential clients on these days," Peter said.
On the sale day September 9th, company representatives will be in attendance.
They are preparing to be on hand to discuss animal health needs and queries.
Almondvale Rams will be penned by 10am, lunch from 12noon and the sale commencing at 1pm.
Any further enquires please contact Paul 0427209016.
Alternatively, contact Peter on 0427271465.
The Mathews' family, owners of the Borambil Merino and Poll Merino Stud at Corowa, continue to raise the bar to meet the needs of their clients.
According to Stud Principal Rodger Mathews, Borambil's ambition is to "breed and present the highest quality rams possible, so that those who use Borambil genetics will have the utmost success back on their own farms".
And with their 26th annual on-property sale to be held at "Collendina" on September 13 - at which 150 merino and poll merino rams will be offered for sale - that objective will be put to the test once again.
"Borambil invests in the best genetics that we can, and we are our own harshest critics when it comes to selecting ewes to use in our stud breeding program," Rodger said.
"We aim to produce highly fertile merinos that are easy care, fast maturing and who cut plenty of wool that performs in any climate."
If recent sale results are anything to go by, Borambil Merinos are on the right path.
In 2021 Borambil sold 142 rams at an average price of $4,340, to a top price of $10,000.
And in July 2022 Borambil sold four rams at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo at an average price of $7,250.
"The most rewarding part of our business is hearing of the success and satisfaction of our clients", Rodger said.
For more information call Rodger 0428 538 233.
Alternatively, visit www.borambilmerinos.com
Scott Mitchell has had a passion for stud stock even as young boy, feeling the interest kick off as a six-year-old holding lambs at the Royal Easter Show on a visit with his father.
Now blazing a trail in Australia with the Charollais breed, he's leading the Rene Stud to their biggest annual on-property sale in 34 years.
Rene Stud will be offering 30 Charollais ewes and 100 Charollais rams, along with 100 Poll Dorset rams and another 100 White Suffolk rams.
"It's basically 50 per cent bigger than last year's sale," Scott said.
As stud principal, Scott started with Charollais in 2010, saying it had taken from then until now to get the breed where they wanted.
With the acquisition of two new rams and a registered stud since the last on-property sale, Scott has big plans not just for this offering but for the future of the rapidly-expanding operation.
Rene has witnesses tremendous growth in the last 12 months, seeing the family-run farm burgeon into a family-orientated, close-knit enterprise with new workers hired.
"We've seen ourselves set up well with a couple of good seasons," Scott said.
"The lamb market is really firing, and we've seen and taken an opportunity to buy one of the founding studs of the White Suffolk breed."
Rene purchased Glengarry Stud in 2021, a 36-year-old stud established in 1985. Only about 20 kilometers down the track, Scott said they're doing everything they can to accommodate clients which have followed.
With 47 years of breeding stud sheep, starting with Dorset Horns and Poll Dorset, Rene have had their own success.
This was highlighted at the recent Australasian Dorset Show and Sale where they sold one ram for $10,000 and another for $11,000.
Scott has since thrown himself into Glengarry's new bloodline with the purchase of Detpa Grove 200182, a White Suffolk-type ram dubbed 'Roadmap'.
He felt the $24,000 ram would gel perfectly with the stock at Glengarry, as well as the stock he'd bred himself since 2005.
With exceptional hind-leg muscling, great bone structure and balance with huge figures, he is proving to be a great addition to both studs, which are currently being run separately.
Rene continues investment in quality genetics, recently purchasing new White Suffolk ram 'Deano' from Noremac Stud at the Elite White Suffolk Show in Bendigo.
Rene said the $10,000 ram will be ideal to place over Roadmap's progeny in the coming years.
"He is well-structured, naturally balanced with beautiful shoulder settings, great neck extension, and he's got the meat, the muscle in the back legs that I've been after," Scott said, noting they have 50pc of future semen sale rights.
Rene's on-property sale will be held on September 30, with inspections from 10.30am with the sale starting at 12.30pm.
The sale will also be conducted online via AuctionPlus. For enquiries, contact James Brown from Ray White on 0419 333 295.
Bundaleer Merino Stud will hold it's 28th Annual Sale on Friday, September 9 at Pine Ridge, Alma Park.
On offer will be 100 rams, consisting of 62 polls and 38 horns, which will have bright white, stylish combing wools, bred in and for paddock conditions and ready to work.
Bundaleer rams are totally unhoused and are not kept out of the rain at any stage right up to the week of sale, and are at no time on self-feeders.
"Longevity in our sheep has enabled us to have sheep that will perform and last longer," Gavin Lieschke said.
The Merino Sire Evaluation Association in conjunction with the AWI, held a merino lifetime productivity project that started in 2015 and finished in 2022.
Twenty-five teams from WA, SA, Vic & NSW studs entered. Bundaleer had the second highest survival rate from marking, which was 88 per cent over the seven-year trial.
Bundaleer also had the highest number of progeny classed as first grade in the seventh year, highlighting the importance of longevity.
Very aggressive selection and culling from the very beginning has led to reliable, true to type breeding results in paddock conditions.
"We have had very good feedback from clients with ram sales to every state in Australia from both stud and commercial breeders. Bundaleer have a good client base in higher rainfall areas," Mr Lieschke said.
"Our ewes are the base of our stud.
"We breed our own sires from our top, elite ewes and only occasionally, introduce outside blood lines.
"Every time an outside sire is used, half of our own bloodline breeding is removed when using a new introduced ram.
"We find it is incredibly hard to find outside bloodlines which don't introduce fleece rot and colour in the wool.
"By breeding our own sires, we know the outcome will be sheep bred to perform in our climatic conditions."
Bundaleer is looking forward to the future direction of supplying good framed and plainer rams without compromising wool quality.
Leading Australian ram producer Kurralea Studs expects a trifecta of good seasons will mean strong demand at its 25th annual sale.
The 2021 sale saw records tumble with a total clearance of all 346 Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk rams. Stud principal Ben Prentice hopes to replicate that success.
"We are planning to offer those numbers again at this year's sale. It's great to see such enthusiasm in the sheep industry continuing this year," he said.
"We're really happy with the progeny of a few new sires coming through this year and how they are presenting this early in their development".
Highlights include impressive progeny from Poll Dorset sire, Shirlee Downs 2-20 along with great group of lambs from the 2021 sale topping White Suffolk ram, Kurralea 312-20.
The stud will offer 170 Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, and 10 Suffolk rams.
"The rams have enjoyed a good start being on a paddock of oats that has a fair bit of bulk in it. They're looking good and should present well for the sale," he said.
"We have just wrapped up shearing and are very happy with how the sale rams have come out of the wool. They are presenting as a very even and consistent line of rams and are shaping up well."
Poll Dorset sire Kurralea 636-17, who has performed exceedingly well, will feature heavily with his third drop.
A son of 636-17, Kurralea 27-19, will also have his first progeny up, expected to match his father's success.
White Suffolk ram Kurralea 9-19, has a first-class group of progeny on offer. Kurralea retained semen use of this sire when the ram sold in 2020 for a stud White Suffolk record of $20,000.
"This will be our only drop by him, and they're an outstanding group who will feature heavily in the stud ram section of White Suffolks".
Kurralea Studs annual three-breed auction starts at 12.30pm EST on Tuesday September 27 both on-property near Ariah Park and via Auction Plus.
For more visit www.kurralea.com or 'Kurralea Studs' Facebook page.