NEW Liberal Party Victorian president Greg Mirabella says he won't be involved in running the state election campaign, though the state's high debt motivated him to take on the role.
Advertisement
"The presidency of a political party is not something that people actually pursue," the Wangaratta farmer said.
"It's not something I really aspired to, because it's a thankless task, it's an unpaid job, but part of the reason I agreed to do it is because we need good people, and I believe I'm one of them, who have a vision about where we're going."
Mr Mirabella added he was also motivated by attacks on protestors in Spring Street and the state's "debt disaster" which he likened to the Cain-Kirner years in Victoria.
He said he was loath to comment on what would occur in the state election in November, noting "the campaign is run out of the parliamentary leaders' office".
However, Mr Mirabella said building a cohesive state party would be a top priority.
"Party unity would be a good thing because the Victorian division hasn't exactly been exemplary of a collegiate spirit," he said.
That has been reflected in concerns about the role of those with religious connections among party branches and at a parliamentary level a souring of relations between state party leader Matthew Guy and colleague Tim Smith who drove into a fence while drunk.
At the federal level, the party lost previous blue ribbon Melbourne seats to Independents in May's election.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Mirabella, who saw his Liberal MP wife Sophie ousted in Indi by Independent Cathy McGowan in 2013, said the Labor Party was "collapsing its vote" to aid non-aligned candidates but he added his organisation had "failed" to turn its values into policies "that resonate in the electorate".
"That is something, as not only president but as someone senior in the party, I think we really need to work on our song sheet," Mr Mirabella said.
"We need to clarify and better impart what we're selling, our policy positions."
Mr Mirabella singled out climate matters.
"The Liberal Party needs to move ahead and disengage with what is frankly a pointless and almost childish argument about whether climate change is real," he said.
Mr Mirabella said solutions needed to be articulated and states should sign up to a minimum level of dispatchable baseload power to "acknowledge we can't just build solar farms and propagate the fantasy they are the solution to everything".
In parliament, he labelled hydrogen and ammonia as "fuels of the future".
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Benalla Liberal Party member Tony Schneider was reappointed as country male state vice president.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.