The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta farmer Greg Mirabella says Liberal Party unity a priority as it prepares for Victorian election

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mirabella in 2016 campaigning for the Liberal Party before that year's federal election. Since then the colour teal has become associated with city Independents.

NEW Liberal Party Victorian president Greg Mirabella says he won't be involved in running the state election campaign, though the state's high debt motivated him to take on the role.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.