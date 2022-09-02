The August ABV release has highlighted the strength of Australian bulls with a new focus on sustainability.
With the 40th year of ABV release in Australia to be celebrated in 2023, Genetics Australia CEO Anthony Shelly says the quality of the bulls standing in Australia has never been stronger.
"It augers well for farmers in Australia to have an ongoing access to world-class bulls suited for the unique Australian farming systems," Mr Shelly said.
Genetics Australia has welcomed the introduction of a new Sustainability Index which supports GA's focus on developing a "greener cow".
"We continue to identify pedigree diversity combining traits of increased importance such as longevity, health and fitness, feed efficiency, heat tolerance and polled genetics," Mr Shelly said.
"Greater emphasis will also be placed on the new Sustainability Index."
Improvements since the introduction of genomics and access to sexed semen have accelerated the genetic progress in Australia.
"Traits such as mastitis resistance, fertility have made significant improvements and access to A22 bulls and more polled options are now available," Mr Shelly said.
"More farmers are selecting bulls solely based on their ABVs and through world class research and focus on traits of significance, Australia farmers can be confident when they are selecting Australian genomic or daughter proven bulls that they will continue to see progress."
The 2022 August ABVs have delivered great results for Genetics Australia with a combination of leading genomic and daughter-proven sires.
SUPERPOWER, now one of the best daughter proven Holstein bulls available, is the highest BPI daughter proven bull standing in Australia and has a well-balanced overall ABV for production, health and type.
SUPERPOWER was bred by Emu Banks Holsteins, the number 1 BPI herd following the August 2022 ABV release.
SUPERDAVE, a high production bull now with more than 200 milking daughters is the highest Australian ASI bull and second overall with an impressive 301 ASI.
Farmers report many SUPERDAVE heifers topping PI lists and his mainly black medium statured daughters are highly regarded as shown by his 105 Workability ABV.
The first 32 milking daughters of popular genomic sire PEMBERTON, bred by Ray Kitchen of Carenda Holsteins in Western Australia indicate he could have a big impact in future breeding programs with 500+ $BPI, 287 ASI and one of only a handful of bulls over 1,000 for the new Sustainability Index.
Several young genomic bulls continue to rate at the top in the August release with bulls TOMMYDEE $543 BPIg, STARMAGIC $524BPIg and SAMARIA $519BPIg all ranking in the top 10 genetic bulls available.
SONDALO, DECIPHER, KARAT, CINDERMAN and SHOALHAVEN joining then as part of the elite all being 500 or greater for BPIg. STARMAGIC is a new addition and will be available for the first time this spring.
Star Jerseys DOUGGAN 395 $BPI and DOBSON 358 $BPI. DOBSON also leads the Sustainability Index [SI] with an SI of 882.
DOBSON ranks third on 757 SI. At 33kgs Protein and +363 milk DOUGGAN is also a production and health traits specialist making him one of the most profitable bulls ever made available in Australia.
He can also be used to advantage in cross breeding programs as his lower stature and improvements to feet and legs, rumps and body traits make him ideal for use over Holsteins.
DOUGGAN and DOBSON are joined by INVINCIBLE 338 $BPI and ASKN 294 $BPI as the four leading Australian BPI Jersey daughter-proven bulls standing in Australia.
INVINCIBLE at 110 for Overall Type also tops the Good Bulls Guide [GBG] for Type list while ASKN now has more than 230 milking daughters and at 115 for Longevity ABV is the highest Jersey bull available.
In the Australia Reds, ARBMCKEON is now the highest genomic bull closely followed by ARBCAESAR in second and ARBPRIMESTAD P in third position while ARBCYGNET is the highest Australian Red bull.
"Genetics Australia is committed to continue to invest in genetics best suited to Australian farming systems for the betterment of our all our members and dairy producers," Mr Shelly said.
"We look forward assisting you in bull selection, our goal remains to provide improved returns and ongoing development to your business."
The Genetics Australia Holstein, Jersey and Australia Red Sire Catalogues have been mailed to all farmers.
For more information on the August ABVs, visit www.genaust.com.au.
AN elite group of young sires from across the country has been inducted into the ranks of the Herefords Australia Super Sires catalogue.
The cohort of seven bulls include: Dalkeith Randy R090, sold by Ant Martin, Dalkeith Herefords, Cassilis to Remolea Poll Herefords, Clifton, Qld, as well as Elite K124 S069 from Kay Payne, Elite Poll Herefords, Gundy, Tobruk Southern Cross S15 bred by Damien Holloway, Tobruk Beef, Wagga Wagga and purchased for a breed-record yearling bull price of $91,000 by Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA, and Wirruna Rockefeller R355 from southern NSW seedstock producer Ian Locke, Wirruna, Holbrook. Other bulls include Tasmanian-bred sires Poachers Run Ryder R023 and Quamby Plains Rival R269, and Victorian-bred Ke Warra Maxwell R156.
The additions bolster the Super Sires line-up to encompass bulls from two studs which have not before been represented in the program.
Herefords Australia breed and business development manager, Kathleen Allan, said the Super Sires initiative was launched in 2018 with the aim of identifying elite young bulls within the breed.
"The bulls selected first meet the strict Breedplan criteria and are then endorsed by the breeder and all embody the high-performing genetics producers are seeking to enhance their operations for both the grass and grain fed markets," Ms Allan said.
"The Super Sires program is an exciting initiative of Herefords Australia, as it enables commercial producers to accelerate genetic gains across their herds through access to superior genetics.
"This year, we have inducted the progeny of another existing Super Sire bull - a ringing endorsement of the program which has established itself as a key initiative within the Hereford breed."
She said the new bulls inducted to the catalogue offered greater diversity to the Super Sires team, and with 29 bulls now listed, breeders had greater choice when selecting Super Sire genetics to use in their operations.
Young Australian genomic bulls have dominated in the August ABVs as global demand grows for Aussie Jerseys.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said 15 of the top 20 young genomic bulls in the DataGene August update are Australian.
"That's a strong indicator of the strength of Australian Bulls and supports feedback that importing AI companies are struggling to find bulls that are rating well in Australia," Mr Barrett said.
"With growing global demand for Aussie bulls, we are seeing more companies looking at domestic Jersey bulls."
The top five young genomic bulls are Pickle with a BPI of 408, followed by Roulette (396), CSCJamieo (380), Butler (375) and CSCWoodside (372), all Australian bulls.
The top Australian Proven Bulls are also dominated by domestic bulls; Douggan (BPI 395), Dobson (358), Invincible (338) and ASKN (294), followed by import Matt (287).
The Australian dominance is timely with Jersey Australia leading a joint trade site at World Dairy Expo in Madison Wisconsin USA in October.
The site will include also Holstein Australia, Genetics Australia, AgriGene, Central Sires Co-op with support from National Herd Improvement Association of Australia (NHIA).
"The great positive is that Australian bulls are providing some of the world's leading genetics at the moment, so there has never been a better time to market our Jerseys to the world," Mr Barrett said.
The top Jersey herd in the August ABVs was Con and Michelle Glennen's White Star Jerseys from Noorat in south-west Victoria, with a BPI of 225, up 18 on the April score.
In April, they were at the number one herd position with a BPI of 207.
The Glennen's told ACM in April their top spot reflected their focus on continual improvement.
"We're taking out at the bottom and breeding at the front; every cow has to justify her existence for being there," Michelle said.
The top five was rounded out by Bryan and Jo Dickson's Emu Banks Jerseys, the Bacon family's Brookbora Jerseys, Rohan and Graham Sprunt's Kaarmona Jerseys and Michaela Thompson's Heartland Jerseys.
Mr Barrett welcomed the new Sustainability Index which he said would help to drive on-farm sustainability through genetics.