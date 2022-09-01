The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Relationship not long over when man used secretly cut key to enter Lavington home

By Albury Court
September 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man messages kill threat to ex and her mum, sent photo of pistol with 2 bullets

A Lavington woman told by her ex-partner how she "and your mum are dead" was then sent a photo of a handgun with two bullets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.