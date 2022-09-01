Man messages kill threat to ex and her mum, sent photo of pistol with 2 bullets

A Lavington woman told by her ex-partner how she "and your mum are dead" was then sent a photo of a handgun with two bullets.
But that was not the end of the frightening ordeal for the now 29-year-old.
A couple of weeks later, Albury Local Court has heard, she returned to her Klose Street unit to find Luke Nicholas ransacking the place.
When she asked why he was there, Nicholas warned her if she had a new boyfriend he would bash the man.
He left and she called the police.
Nicholas could not deny he was in the unit as, while sitting on her bed as he continued to search for something, she took his photograph.
The picture of Nicholas looking right at her was included with an agreed set of facts submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Shannon Matchett.
Also included was a copy of the photograph sent to the victim of the handgun and bullets.
Nicholas, 28, of Gardinia Street, Springdale Heights, pleaded guilty to and was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury on a charge of break and enter with the intention of committing a serious indictable offence.
Further charges of intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order will also travel to the District Court, where Nicholas's case will be mentioned on September 30.
On his guilty pleas, through defence lawyer Rohan Harrison, the DPP withdrew a second intimidation charge and one of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence.
Ms McLaughlin was told Nicholas and the victim, who had three children, were in a relationship for 10 years before they separated in late 2021.
Nicholas, who is in Junee jail, sent messages through Facebook Messenger on December 3.
On December 18 about 4pm the victim went to see a friend in a ground-floor unit, then looked up to a window of her first-floor home to see Nicholas inside.
Nicholas told police he believed his Facebook account had been "hacked".
