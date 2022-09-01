More than 60 businesses were spruiking their job vacancies to hundreds of job seekers at the Wodonga Jobs expo on Thursday.
Businesses, ranging from in the freight, aged care, finance, solar, health, defence and emergency industries, packed The Cube with stalls, while in another room there were presentations on skilled migration, workplace values and how to find the best candidate throughout the afternoon.
Advertisement
Sure Fire Security Group business manager Donald Mace said staff shortages had gotten worse since COVID-19.
"If I had 20 extra staff I could put them in jobs tomorrow," he said.
"It's really holding back what our potential growth could be."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Mace said the business was recruiting for security guards, static guards, patrols and cash and transit guards.
He said in the first hour he'd chatted to about 10 potential employees, and of those about three seemed suitable.
"It's a start, we're just happy to see who comes through the door," he said.
Job seeker Mary-Ann, who asked for her last name not to be used, said she was looking to change careers after working in bookkeeping for most of her life.
I want a change," she said.
"I'm sick of sitting behind a desk, I need to get out more.
"I'm here to see what different industries there are out there looking for workers."
Mary-Ann said the job agencies at the expo had been fantastic at showing her how her skills could translate into a new job.
.Wodonga's Joel Krautz said he'd been hunting for a new job in finance for about a week, but though there were positions open it was still difficult to find the right role for him.
"For me there's lots of junior roles and senior roles, but I'm kind of in the middle, so trying to find that middle ground is a bit tricky," he said.
"Today would be really good for those people who are looking for that first step or assistance with that job application process, but it's still good to make connections."
Advertisement
Visy operations manager Rickey Skey said the company currently had four job openings, but "the people aren't there".
"It's been very hard since COVID," he said.
"Normally people are banging on your door for a job and now we've got to be doing something different to try and attract staff."
Mr Skey said the expo had been beneficial to network with different employers and also different employment providers.
The jobs expo was the first of its type in Wodonga and was co-ordinated by Business Wodonga to address a major skills shortage in the region and grow the local economy.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.