Dog owners who pick up after their pooches in Albury will be rewarded for their actions.
Albury Council launched its DO-DO the Right Thing campaign on Thursday with $10 vouchers for the city's Retro Lane Cafe on offer for any owners seen to be cleaning up their pet's droppings in public.
Advertisement
Council's service leader for engagement Kate de Hennin said while $275 fines remained in place for those who don't comply, the aim of the campaign was to educate dog owners.
"We've had a number of community requests to say people aren't doing the right thing around us and around the community as far as picking up after their dogs," she said.
"Rather than go with a real hard course, fine approach with our rangers, we'd love to really move to an education focus to change the behaviour of people.
"We've heard anecdotally from people that it's not just off-leash areas where it is a problem. It's on our nature strips, parks, our sports grounds, so you need to make sure whenever you are out and about that you are picking up after your dog.
"You don't know who is going to be looking. It could be our rangers, it could be our leaders, it could be our councillors or other people who are out out and about, and if they see you doing the right thing, you'll be rewarded with a $10 voucher.
"The clever thing about this campaign is you don't know when it's running or when it's not, so we want people to always do the right thing. You don't know when you might get spotted."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Education and compliance team leader Andrew Hill said the council had invested $70,000 into positive education programs in the community.
"We've issued fines in the past, but from our perspective, we need to do a lot more work in the community engagement and education side of things," he said.
"We're also going to be implementing a school education program targeted at primary school children.
"It's all about trying to achieve positive outcomes in the community."
DO-DO the Right Thing is a partnership with Keep Australia Beautiful.
Its name leverages the Do the Right Thing slogan introduced by Keep Australia Beautiful in 1979.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.