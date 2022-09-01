Students, police and members of the Aboriginal community reunited in Wodonga on Thursday for a celebration of Indigenous culture.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College staged its fourth Marngrook Cultural Day, the first since 2019, with a smoking ceremony by Uncle Dixie Patten, followed by a performance from the Wagarra Wagarra - Our Culture Our Way dance group and spear throwing to officially open proceedings.
A traditional marngrook tournament, which followed the rules of the popular Indigenous game, was played by students from WSSC, Murray High School, James Fallon High School, Wodonga Middle Years College and Myrtleford P-12 College.
Australian rules football is thought to have been based on the marngrook code.
One of the highlights of the day was when staff combined with Victorian police for a nine-a-side match against students, which was won by the latter.
Rachelle Enever was among the teachers who orgainsed the event alongside the school's Koorie students and said it was a huge success.
"The spirit of the day is that it's not about winning or losing. It's about bringing people into the game and welcoming people and giving everybody an opportunity to shine," she said.
"By inviting schools from around the area to share in the celebrations and bringing in community organisations, we're building that connection and sense of belonging within the community.
"Students, families, staff and community members connected and celebrated Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander culture by sharing Johnny Cakes and participating in spear throwing. Everyone enjoyed the day and commented on how welcomed they felt.
"The highlight of the day was watching the young members of the Wagarra Wagarra dance group perform as a part of the opening ceremony."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
