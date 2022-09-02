The Border Mail
Hugh and Kyle Schmetzer playing their first senior final for Osborne against Holbrook

Steve Tervet
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
Kyle and Hugh Schmetzer have become regulars for Osborne at senior level but things go up a notch today when they face Holbrook for a grand final spot. Pictures by Deb Bahr

Hugh Schmetzer has the chance to realise a lifelong dream when he runs out at Walbundrie for this afternoon's qualifying final.

