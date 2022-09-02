Hugh Schmetzer has the chance to realise a lifelong dream when he runs out at Walbundrie for this afternoon's qualifying final.
The 20-year-old Osborne ruckman has spent his whole career in Tiger yellow and black and would love nothing more than to represent the club in a senior grand final.
With brother Kyle, 22, also named in the team to face Holbrook, the stage is set perfectly for Schmetzer to shine on the big occasion.
"It's a moment I've been waiting for my whole life," Schmetzer revealed.
"If you'd asked me as a 10-year-old, my dream would have been to play in the grand final for Osborne.
"I'm very much a footy head so all I do is sit and think about footy.
"This is really special for our family.
"Kyle and I haven't had an opportunity to play in a senior final before and I can't wait.
"A Schmetzer hasn't played in a final for at least 15 years so to have two play in this one and have an opportunity to really give it back to the club and have a chance of winning a flag means the world."
Schmetzer has played in all 18 of Osborne's wins this year, operating chiefly in the ruck with occasional spells forward and back.
The chance to play under coach Joel Mackie has helped him enormously.
"I come out with Joel on a Tuesday from Albury and we talk about my game and what I can do better or simpler," the 193cm Schmetzer said.
"It's really good to get an insight into how I'm playing; it makes it a lot easier knowing what I need to do - and sometimes what I don't need to do if I'm trying to do too much.
"My game's probably come a mile in other people's eyes.
"A lot of people thought I would play twos for a while but I got a chance last year because of an injury.
"I took that opportunity and tried to show everyone I was worth playing ones."
The emergence of Kyle, Hugh and 16-year-old brother Alec, who plays for the under-17s in their qualifier against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla today, is further evidence of Osborne's multi-generational approach to sustaining a strong club culture and on-field success.
"Dad moved to Osborne in 1999 and we've been out there ever since," Schmetzer explained.
"There's heaps of us young kids coming through and they're not kids we've recruited, they're just kids who have played Auskick.
"There's a multitude of kids that have come through like Ed O'Connell, Charlie Douglas and Ryan Collins.
"There was a 2012 under-14s reunion recently and when you look at the players from that group who are playing or have played senior football at some point, it's crazy how many we've kept compared to other clubs."
