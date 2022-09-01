Wangaratta teacher Benjamin Holding back in court on sex allegations

A teacher accused of sexual offending has returned to the Wangaratta Magistrates Court, with the prospect of resolving the case flagged.
Benjamin Wayne Holding was charged with sexual assault by touching, unlawful assault and common law assault, which allegedly occurred between January 2020 and May 2021.
Advertisement
The Wangaratta High School teacher sought an adjournment on Thursday, with police prosecutors to review the matter.
The case will return to the court on September 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.