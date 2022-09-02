A paralympian speaking at a Riverina schools resilience day says it's not a matter of if people will experience mental ill-health, but when.
Culcairn's Billabong High School hosted Australian paralympic sprinter and water skier Scott Reardon and sprinter and long jumper Vanessa Low to talk to students about wellbeing on Friday.
Mr Reardon, who grew up on a farm near Temora, spoke about the importance of gratitude, mindfulness, purpose and building support networks to prepare oneself for periods of mental ill-health.
"We can actually start to build tools for when it happens, because it's a matter of when it happens, not if," he said.
"We're always going to be suffering adversities in our life, the last couple of years has been something no one had ever experienced."
Billabong High School principal Julie Bowen said the annual resilience day had been happening for about seven years, since teachers started noticing the impact of drought on their pupils' wellbeing.
"It's really exciting, because the students should understand they're supported by their community, that they're not alone," she said.
"To have such fantastic representatives of our country and people who'll be able to share their stories of resilience and then enormous success, that's something I hope our kids aspire to, to take on whatever challenges they face in life to know they can get through it and still have amazing lives."
The day is supported by the Culcairn Local Health Advisory Committee, with primary students from neighbouring schools also invited to attend the event.
Billabong High School Year 11 student Cameron Lyons said he enjoyed listening to the paralympians talk.
"It was really cool learning about different strategies they've used and what we can do," he said.
"It was just very fun engaging as well."
Cameron said he'd noticed fluctuations in the mental health of those around him since COVID-19.
"They're definitely aware of it," he said.
"I'm definitely trying to get my mental health and my friends mental health steady and stable.
"I feel like the distance from friends and lockdowns has been hard, not being able to see anyone, especially with isolation and being locked in a room, basically.
"That was hard."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
