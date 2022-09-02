Leo Nicolson insists Bullioh will relish their underdog tag in Saturday's preliminary final clash with Cudgewa.
In what is a rematch of the last Upper Murray grand final to be played, in 2019, the reigning premiers will have to be at their best to keep hopes of a three-peat alive.
Nicolson, the 26-year-old ruckman, is under no illusions when it comes to Cudgewa's favouritism but has vowed to give everything when the siren sounds at 2.15pm.
'It's going to be a tough, hard game," Nicolson said.
"We can definitely win it but we're going to have to play four quarters of relentless footy.
"It's not going to be easy.
"They're a pretty strong side, they're a bit older and they're well-drilled but we can beat them.
"We've beaten them before and we've got a good chance but we're going to have to really work for it."
Craig Bosley's side won away to both Cudgewa and grand finalists Tumbarumba during a six-match winning streak mid-season but have also tasted defeat at the Blues' hands twice in 2022, most recently by 45 points a month ago.
"It's been a bit of a different season," Nicolson said.
"We've been the top side for the last few seasons but this year we struggled a bit earlier on.
"But we've improved a lot and it's pretty exciting.
"Everyone's come together a bit in the middle of the year.
"At the start, people were still figuring each other out.
"There's a few young guys in our side who haven't played seniors before so it takes them sometimes a few games to get the hang of it.
"There can be a few nerves but they're definitely there now."
Bullioh finished third on the ladder, level on points with Cudgewa but trailing the Blues on percentage with Tumbarumba three wins clear at the top.
"In previous years, it's usually two really competitive sides at the top battling it out all season but this year, it's been three," Nicolson said.
"In the middle of the season, we got our noses in a bit and managed to get a win over both of them."
Nicolson, who joined Bullioh as an under-10 footballer in 2004, is now in his second spell at the club and took out the Bulldogs' best and fairest this season.
"I've worked on a bit of fitness this year more than others," Nicolson said.
"I quit smoking a year ago and that's helped a lot.
"I've felt the benefit, being able to run a bit longer and not blowing up as quick.
"If we made it into another grand final, it would be really cool.
"There's a lot of young guys in the side and a few new faces to the club.
"Being underdogs, third on the ladder, it would be a great achievement."
