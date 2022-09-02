Hundreds of Border residents complete Murray Art Museum Albury's creative arts courses annually, but a new partnership has increased opportunities for people's learning.
MAMA offers acrylic painting, oil painting, photography, water colours, drawing short courses, and in partnership with Albury TAFE, ceramics and printmaking.
Advertisement
As part of the partnership NSW TAFE provides the venue, equipment and qualified technician, and MAMA offers expertise in their short course facilitation including ticketing, promotion, art tutors and course content.
MAMA director Bree Pickering said about 400 students a year out completed its creative education classes.
"We've got two great studios in the building, but the demand is just higher than we can meet," she said.
"TAFE has got incredible facilities already existing in the community, so we thought well how about we try and partner and create more opportunities for people."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bookings for the Term 4 creative arts courses are now open and Albury TAFE will host a visual arts open night from 6pm on Wednesday to showcase its facilities to Border residents.
TAFE NSW Albury head of visual arts Mary-Jane Griggs said classes were typically small groups where participants could make a variety of clay objects and experiment with the equipment.
"It might be vessels with lids, cups, plates, vases, things that you use," she said.
"But also just things that you want to create, ceramics doesn't need to be functional.
"By coming here and seeing all the samples around, students get a really broad idea of ceramics."
People can find out more information on the Albury TAFE website or Facebook page or on MAMA's website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.