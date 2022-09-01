Tumbarumba president Mont Waters wants to attract a new club to join the Upper Murray next year.
Fears of Federal going into recess have re-opened the debate about the future of the league but Waters' outlook is positive.
"There are definitely four clubs committed to playing in the Upper Murray next year and, as a league, we would play with a four-team comp," Waters said.
"But, and we're not making any secret about it, we're on the front foot, trying to attract another club to the Upper Murray.
"We've been a four-team comp previously and then we managed to get Bullioh to join our league.
"There's a couple of neighbouring clubs in other leagues who are struggling and we've just got to convince them the Upper Murray could be a viable option for their survival.
"The door's going to be open to anyone in the next five years.
"We're a shorter season, the demands are not as high on the senior players and training is not as crucial as in some other leagues.
"A couple of the Corryong teams don't have under-14s so we had a scratch match with fathers and sons playing.
"You had a game of footy where Dad was out there kicking with his son.
"What other league can you do that in?
"It was special.
"There were three sets of fathers and sons playing and that kid will go home and say 'how good was that?'
"That's got to be appealing to some footballers in their later years, with a young kid who idolises Dad and all he wants to do is be like Dad.
"Well, to run around on the field with him, how good?"
Tumbarumba will host the grand final on Saturday September 10, with the Roos to play either Cudgewa or Bullioh in the decider.
"Our town is looking forward to a bit of a boost next weekend with the influx of people and the town are right behind us," Waters said.
"The Upper Murray football-netball comp is the only organised women's sport for Tumbarumba, they've got nothing else, so the whole town wants the Upper Murray to survive.
"I went through the bushfires, got burnt out and footy was an out for me.
"The friends I've made through footy, they take your mind off exactly what was going on.
"The support shown to us from other clubs within the Upper Murray was overwhelming after the fires.
"Sure, we go out on a Saturday and we really want to win but in the Upper Murray, at the end of the day, we all go and have a beer together, we debrief a bit and if someone's in trouble, you stick your hand up and go to help them.
"The Upper Murray needs the Upper Murray footy league to continue - and it will."
