A young drug dealer involved in two police pursuits has been granted special bail to undergo rehabilitation before being sentenced.
Sarimah Icely, who appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link, will attend the Mirama program at Cessnock jail.
She will be sentenced on November 21 on several charge sequences, including incidents where she sped off from police in two pursuits. In one she drove at 180km/h on the Hume Freeway.
Icely, 21, had her sentencing deferred by magistrate Sally McLaughlin under Section 11 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act.
If she exits the program early, Icely must immediately report to the nearest police station.
"This is not a sentencing exercise," Ms McLaughlin told Icely, who previously pleaded guilty to two police pursuit charges, dangerous driving, drive while licence suspended, possess a prohibited drug and custody of a knife in a public place.
The rehabilitation is quasi-custody, Ms McLaughlin said, so Icely might yet avoid full-time jail.
