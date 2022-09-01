A LIBERAL Party leader's "demeaning tone" to a worker at the Bright Brewery has been raised in parliament in a successful no-confidence motion in the MP.
However, North East MLCs Tania Maxwell and Tim Quilty abstained on the vote on the behaviour of David Davis, who leads the Liberal Party in the Upper House.
Advertisement
Ms Maxwell told The Border Mail there were "more serious things to be debating".
In a speech to parliament on Wednesday on the motion, the Wangaratta politician told of speaking to a mother aggrieved at the lack of justice for her son who died in a car crash.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Her son is dead, and we are sitting in here having these ridiculous conversations and debates that are simply a waste of time," Ms Maxwell said.
Wodonga's Mr Quilty told The Border Mail he believed the motion, put by Transport Matters MP Rod Barton, was used by the government to distract from a fresh bid to have its red shirts affair re-examined.
"Government orchestrated the motion to bury the police whistle-blower referral to IBAC," Mr Quilty said.
"We weren't going to engage in petty arguments of no relevance when there was real business needing debate."
Mr Barton put the motion because Mr Davis had "embarrassed" the parliament with his behaviour on multiple occasions, including at the brewery when the council sat at Bright.
"In April last year Mr Davis abused staff working at a brewery in Bright because they had run out of the meal he wanted," said Mr Barton, who also called for Mr Davis to resign as Opposition leader in the Upper House.
Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick gave a direct account of Mr Davis' behaviour at the brewery.
"I was within a metre of Mr Davis when the exchange happened with the bar staff," Mr Meddick said.
"Every single word was spoken with such anger, such vitriol and with such a demeaning tone and language that that worker was in a terrible place afterwards.
"I then had the bar manager of the night say to me that he felt like throwing us all out, because how dare we as members of parliament come up to a place like Bright, let alone anywhere, go into an establishment and speak in such a way to the staff, how disrespectful.
"He felt we had no place there and no place anywhere.
Advertisement
"I was ashamed.
"I took it upon myself, even though I had no authority to do so, to apologise to the staff member on behalf of the parliament."
Mr Davis did not talk on the successful 21-9 motion.
However, Liberal Party leader, Matthew Guy said he would not be any action against Mr Davis, labelling the vote a stunt.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.