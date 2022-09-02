Property identification codes are key to preparedness | Vet Talk

There is no way of knowing when or where in Australia an exotic disease outbreak may occur, so to be prepared, we need an accurate and up-to-date database at all times.
That's why in Victoria, when livestock are moved between two properties with different property identification codes (PICs), the transfer must record on the NLIS database within two days.
The person responsible for updating the NLIS database has been legally defined to ensure all responsible parties are aware of the transfer.
If you are buying cattle, sheep or goats from a sale yard, scale, or on-farm public auction, or selling them directly to an abattoir, it is the responsibility of the person operating the business to notify the database.
Otherwise, if you buy livestock privately, or through an online selling platform such as AuctionsPlus, Gumtree or Facebook, or if you receive livestock through agistment or a loan, it is your responsibility to notify the database.
You can engage a third party such as the vendor or a stock agent to do this, but you are still required to ensure the transfer was completed on your behalf.
What if you are not sure if the NLIS database is accurate for your property identification codes?
Then it may be time to reconcile your property identification codes.
This is like a stocktake, where you compare all NLIS devices on your property, both attached to livestock and those not used to those on the NLIS database.
The NLIS database will provide instructions on what to do with any discrepancies.
For further information on recording property to property movements, please visit www.nlis.com.au, contact the NLIS Helpdesk on 1800 654 743, or email support@nlis.com.au.
