The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Nurses at Albury Base Hospital call for ratios in third statewide industrial action

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses strike in front of Albury Base Hospital this morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

Nurses at Albury Base Hospital walked off the job on Thursday, joining a statewide strike to call for the establishment of nurse-to-patient ratios.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.