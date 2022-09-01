Nurses at Albury Base Hospital walked off the job on Thursday, joining a statewide strike to call for the establishment of nurse-to-patient ratios.
Surrounded by community supporters and representatives from other unions, nurses spoke of their daily experiences in the hospital, demanding change.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Albury Base Hospital branch member Geoff Hudson said that despite the workforce striking three times this year, progress had not been made towards an agreement with the NSW government.
"We see it really starkly here on the border," Mr Hudson said.
"In Wodonga, they have those ratios. But if you're too sick in Wodonga, you come to Albury and then you don't get the ratios.
"It doesn't make sense, it is a crazy system."
Before 2022, it had been over 10 years since the nursing and midwifery workforce last voted to strike.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members are calling for staffing ratios of 1:3 in emergency departments, pediatrics and post-natal maternity wards, and ratios of 1:4 elsewhere in hospitals.
The ratios debate will soon have NSW surrounded, with nurse-to-patient and midwife-to-patient ratios established in Victoria, Queensland, ACT and on the way in South Australia.
Early career nurse Chloe Hyde, 33, told the crowd that nurses were choosing to move interstate to chase workplaces with ratios and better pay, under a system she said had "acknowledged the value of securing future nurses".
"Patients in understaffed facilities face an increased rate of in-hospital mortality, higher risk of infection, a rise in post-operative complications and a greater number of falls," Mrs Hyde said.
"Every shift we turn up, we risk our registration, our livelihood, our passion, simply because the government won't give us the support we need."
Though the demonstration on Thursday was focused on conditions in acute care, it is hoped that the ratio mandate would also apply to nurses in other areas of health care delivery, including community health.
In its submissions to the state parliament's regional health inquiry, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association made their case for nurse-to-patient ratios by detailing the impacts of understaffing on patient care.
The committee voted against making the recommendation that NSW Health mandate minimum staff ratios across rural, regional and remote NSW.
However, the committee did recommend that NSW Health "urgently take action" to secure the nurse and midwifery staffing levels required to deliver health care in a "professionally, physically and psychologically safe environment".
Mr Hudson, a nurse, said that ratios would go a long way towards rebalancing health inequities, including those social and cultural determinants to health in regional areas.
"You hit so many nails on the head with this one policy change," Mr Hudson said.
"Ratios are not a silver bullet, but they kind of almost are."
