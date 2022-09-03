Excessive rain likely to continue in North East Victoria, southern NSW

A brief mild period occurred last weekend, when maximum temperatures rose to near 20 degrees in North East Victoria.
This mild period gave Hobart its warmest August day since 2011 with a reading of 21.1. Strahan, on the west coast of Tasmania, recorded 22.5 degrees, its warmest August day on record.
The next complex low pressure quickly arrived on Monday, bringing widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms.
Horsham recorded 40mm to 9am on Tuesday.
This was Horsham's wettest August day in nearly 150 years of records. The previous wettest August day was 35mm in 1909.
August rainfall reached 112mm in total, which is the third-wettest behind 119mm in 1886 and 126mm in 1909.
The only other occasion August rainfall exceeded 100mm was in 1955 (102mm).
The complex low pressure system extended well north into Queensland, bringing most unseasonable rain to the out back regions.
Winton recorded 68.6mm to Tuesday morning, easily its wettest August day in 138 years of records. The previous wettest August day was 45.5mm in 1947. In addition, the month's total rainfall reached 89mm, breaking the previous August record of 69mm set in 1886.
The month of August in Winton is normally the driest month of the year, with only 7mm rainfall. Outback towns Barcaldine and Blackall also recorded most unseasonable rainfall last Tuesday.
Barcaldine recorded 48.8mm, making this the town's wettest August day since 59.8mm in 1978.
Blackall recorded 41.4mm, the town's wettest August day since 64mm in 1924.
Both Barcaldine and Blackall had unseasonable rainfall in July this year, with over 40mm recorded. For Barcaldine, the past rainfall records showed this most unusual rainfall events of more than 40mm in both July and August of the same year occurred on seven times in the last 136 years.
For Blackall, this same unusual rainfall event has occurred on seven times in the last 142 years.
The years common to both towns were 1921, 1954, 1978 and 1988, and to some extent the year 1886.
This will impact upon our region by providing excessive rainfalls for the remainder of this year.
Many places will experience major flooding, probably in November.
The complex low has become one main centre passing slowly through Bass Strait delivering more rain to Gippsland.
More weak cold fronts are expected to pass through Victoria, continuing the below-normal daily maximum temperatures for the next week.
It appears that the next spell of mild to warm days up to about 24 degrees will eventually arrive just before mid-September.
