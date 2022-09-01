Police from a southern Riverina border community are investigating what caused a multi-storey houseboat to go up in flames.
Emergency services were called to the Murray River at Moama in the early hours of Wednesday morning, responding to reports of a boat on fire on the water.
The huge response drew crews from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), the Rural Fire Service, Echuca Country Fire Authority, paramedics and police officers to the river's edge shortly before 3am.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed crews managed to bring the flames under control within the hour, but the vessel could not be saved.
The spokesperson said services remained at the scene into the daylight hours of Wednesday morning to ensure the area was secure and declared safe.
No one was on board the houseboat - which was moored - at the time.
"Firefighters from Victoria extinguished the blaze, however the houseboat was completely destroyed," police said.
A charred frame and seemingly untouched barbecue on the rear deck was all that remained of the floating structure.
Investigators are urging anyone with information relating to the fire to get in contact.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire, with the cause yet to be determined," police said.
"Anyone with information is urged to come forward and call Moama Police on (03) 5482 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
