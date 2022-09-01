As Osborne netball coach Sally Hunter prepares to lead her team into the long-awaited Hume League finals series, she's reminded of the Tigers that came before her.
It's been 21-years since Osborne took home an A-grade flag, and after last season's minor premiers were left with what ifs, Hunter admitted they're hungrier than ever to be the last team standing.
"I said to everyone when we were doing the awards after the last game, that I hope all of our players appreciate what a special time it is to be a part of the Osborne netball club," Hunter said.
"We've had a lot of football success, but our netball hasn't been as successful historically.
"This year, to have all four of our senior grades finish either one or two and to have junior success too is brilliant, it's very exciting."
The Tigers know they will have the full support of a special club member when they meet minor premiers Jindera for a qualifying final clash at Walbundrie on Saturday.
"We still have the 2001 A-grade premiership coach (Colleen Smith) watching every week and giving me some tips," Hunter said.
"She's on the train and keen for us to get the win for her as well.
"She's a big part of our history and our club and still watches on very keenly and enthusiastically."
The winner of the clash between the Tigers and Bulldogs will guarantee themselves an appearance in the decider, while the loser will still have another chance to join them.
"It will be peace of mind," Hunter said.
"If we have to go the hard way, we will, but we're absolutely determined to get there with a win on the weekend.
"It's now been two seasons of work coming to a head after there was no reward for effort last season.
"We had a great season and we were very happy and proud of where we finished, but obviously it's not the same as actually getting into finals and seeing what happens there."
The last time Osborne and Jindera met back in round 14, the Bulldogs got the job done by 11 goals in front a home crowd.
But it was the Tigers who triumphed by 10 goals in round three, with the sides entering on a level playing field.
The other A-grade Hume netball clash this weekend will see Billabong Crows go head-to-head with Howlong in a must-win clash on Sunday.
The winner will then advance to the preliminary final to face the loser of the game between the Tigers and Bulldogs.
When the Spiders and Crows met in round nine, the latter was victorious by 18 goals at Urana.
