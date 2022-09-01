About 3000 Border residents a year are expected to benefit from a new software program to identify colorectal cancer.
Albury Wodonga Health has received $245,000 from the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, to ensure the early detection of colon and rectal cancers. Board member Di Thomas said the trust fund was grateful for such a significant investment.
Advertisement
Additionally, Ms Thomas said it was critically important and a "huge benefit to many families in our region."
"This is perhaps a lesser-known cancer but no less important," she said.
"This technology will vastly improve our ability to deliver comprehensive care to our cancer patients.
"It will also ensure there is good communication between specialists and general practitioners."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Wodonga Health general and vascular surgeon Brian Kirkby said quality colonoscopy was an essential pillar.
"Patients and their carers will leave the hospital with clear instructions and next steps," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.