Albury Racing Club was forced to abandon its meeting on Thursday.
A track inspection by Racing NSW Stewards on Thursday morning found the surface unsuitable for racing.
The club also lost its opening meeting of the new season last month.
Chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said it had been a frustrating winter period for most race clubs throughout the state after dozens of meetings had been abandoned over the past three months.
"It's been a wet August plus we had another 30mm of rain earlier this week," Hetherton said.
"The stewards make the decision regarding the safety of the track with jockey safety paramount.
"Both Nowra and Benalla got called of earlier in the week as well.
"Today is the first day of spring so hopefully we start getting a bit of sunshine that will help dry the tracks out."
The club's next meeting is Saturday, October 8 on Caulfield Guineas day.
