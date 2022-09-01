There will be more than a spot in the preliminary final up for grabs when Jindera and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla meet in the first semi-final at Howlong on Sunday.
An interesting sideshow to the clash will be the bragging rights between close-knit brothers Kris and Tom Holman.
The siblings are set to play against each other for the first time in the cut-throat final with Kris a dashing defender for the Bulldogs and Tom a forward for the Giants.
Tom missed their round one clash while Kris was still recovering from a knee injury when the sides last met in round 12.
Although unlikely to be direct opponents, the pair look destined to cross paths on more than one occasion on Sunday.
Kris said it was a strange feeling knowing that his brother will be playing for the opposition.
"It will be a bit of a laugh seeing Tom out on the ground in a different jumper," Kris said.
"Tom will play forward and I will play across half-back, so we will be within arms-length of each other.
"I will try and get under his skin and no doubt he will be trying to do the same to me.
"Obviously we knew it was going to happen at some point this season, it's just taken longer than we both anticipated.
"I suppose it adds a bit more spice now, meeting in a do-or-die final.
"Tom and I played alongside each other at North Albury from 2009-12 before he relocated to Bendigo."
The Holman's also have two other brothers in Nick and Luke who is Tom's twin.
All four brothers played seniors together at Bunton Park in 2009.
"This will be the first time out of all four of us that we will be playing against each other," Tom said.
"It's a bit surprising I guess, considering previously we have mostly played football with each other.
"I was talking to Kris about it earlier in the week and it's a different feeling for sure."
Tom is confident he has got Kris' measure if they happen to be involved in any one-on-one contests.
"I've got a few kilograms on the bro, so I should be able to beat him in a marking contest," he said.
"But I might be struggling to catch Kris if the ball hits the ground.
"Kris is fairly quiet out on the field and I won't be trying to stir him up or sledge him because I've seen blokes try to do it to him before.
"The more the opposition gets into Kris, the harder he goes and he lets his footy do the talking.
"So I'll be advising my team-mates to give the mind games a miss when it comes to Kris."
Kris was among the Bulldogs' best last weekend with his lethal left foot damaging off half-back.
