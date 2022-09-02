'Movie prop' grenades in man's room in a case under his bed, meth in a tray

A Lavington man served with firearms-related prohibition orders four years ago has been found in possession of imitation hand grenades.
Police uncovered the grenades, which they determined met the definition for a prohibited weapon, during a search of the man's home on August 10.
Gavin Leslie Barrett told the officers who attended his home the grenades, which were found in a black plastic suitcase under his bed, were old movie props.
Minutes earlier, police found a small quantity of methamphetamine and some illicit drug-related items.
Barrett, 39, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to possessing a prohibited drug, possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs, possess or use a military-style weapon without a permit and use a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
He was named in firearms prohibition and weapons prohibition orders served on him at the Albury police station on March 28, 2018.
Police went to Barrett's home three weeks ago just after 9.20pm.
In a black tray under a blanket on his bed was drug paraphernalia including lighters, two small plastic bags containing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and two glass pipes.
He had bought four grams of the drug for $700 within the previous two weeks.
Each of the imitation grenades, police said, had a black plastic body and a central black metal tube, with a lever and safety pin attached.
In the same case was a plastic firearm that appeared to be designed for gaming.
Barrett will be sentenced on October 12.
