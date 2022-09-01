Months out from next year's state election, a war of words has broken out between two Murray politicians.
Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang and member for Murray Helen Dalton are at loggerheads, with each claiming the other is "a bully".
Mr Fang started the new slanging match on August 31, sending out a press release claiming Mrs Dalton was thrown out of the Leeton hospital during what he claimed was an "unannounced and unwelcome intrusion at the facility" earlier that same day.
"I thought Helen Dalton had reached an all new low, by bullying and intimidating the volunteer local health advisory boards, but intimidating our hard-working frontline health staff by showing up unannounced, interrogating them and engaging in unauthorised photography, only goes to prove she is unfit to be a local member," Mr Fang stated in the press release.
"I cannot understand why every other member of parliament can accept the protocols around arranging facility visits, yet somehow Helen Dalton either cannot comprehend them, or just flat out refusers to appreciate it is often for the benefit of the staff on duty, so as they are not distracted by these sorts of intrusions."
Mrs Dalton admitted she did visit the hospital without an appointment on August 31, but said in the past when she has tried to arrange a time, she hasn't heard back in time from Murrumbidgee Local Health District or the state government.
She said the Leeton hospital's facility manager was happy to show her around and allowed her to take photos, which were of the building and not of patients of staff.
Mrs Dalton rejected the claim she bullied and harassed staff while there, saying it was Mr Fang who was bullying her in the public arena.
"I had a little bit of time while in Leeton and thought I would call into the hospital to see how they are going ... given I have many constituents coming to me with concerns about the hospital," she said.
"In the past I have gone to MLHD and indeed the health minister and they have said no or delayed their response and by the time I get a response they say no.
"I believe as the MP that I should have access to, within reason, every public building with no fear from MLHD, health minister or any other MP retaliating with such an aggressive tone."
Mr Fang is a National Party of Australia member, while Mrs Dalton cut ties with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party earlier this year to become an independent.
With next year's election on the horizon, the political spin and mudslinging appears to have already started ahead of official campaigning getting under way.
In his press release, Mr Fang said Mrs Dalton was continuing "self-serving political games as she desperately seeks re-election".
"This is yet another example of Helen Dalton refusing to work with not only the government, but the local health district to achieve outcomes," Mr Fang said.
The 2023 state election will be held on Saturday, March 25, meaning Murray residents could be in for a long road ahead when it comes to campaigning and political drama.
Mrs Dalton labelled the press release from Mr Fang, which was sent out to media outlets across the region, as a "distorted hissy fit".
"I think the only person that is bullying, and he's actually written it down, is Wes Fang," she said.
"I have never called him any names before.
"All I am doing is being a good member and making sure that I am meeting with constituents, helping. If I don't understand what is going on at the hospital, how can I advocate for the needs of the hospital?
"The constituents, particularly in Leeton, are wanting me to find out what is happening at the hospital to resolve some of the long-term issues."
With tensions rising again in the seat of Murray, the election race is again slated to be hotly-contested.
The Nationals are yet to select a candidate for the electorate, but Mrs Dalton has confirmed she will be seeking re-election.
As for the visit to the Leeton hospital on August 31, MLHD has confirmed permission had not been sought by Mrs Dalton prior to her stopping by.
A spokesman from MLHD said Mrs Dalton had made no official request prior to the visit.
"All previous requests by the member for Murray to visit other health facilities in the district have all been granted," the spokesman said in a statement. MLHD recognises there is legitimate public interest in members of parliament visiting public hospitals and health services as part of their role.
"There are longstanding procedures applying to visits by members of parliament to hospitals and health services, set out in NSW Health's Public Communications Procedures. These procedures are in place to ensure there is no disruption to normal activities, visits are clinically appropriate and the privacy of patients and healthcare staff is respected."
MLHD said it follows these procedures in relation to any minister or members of parliament that wish to visit health service facilities. The procedures require that MPs seek chief executive approval prior to attending a site.
