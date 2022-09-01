AN app will allow riders to place their bikes in secure lockers for hours at a time as part of a development in Wodonga's Junction Place.
The hub will have four compartments for bikes as well as a vending machine with items such as tubes and lubes to allow riders to repair their pushies.
The $240,000 premises will also include toilets and change rooms.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said Development Victoria, which is overseeing Junction Place, would not have a direct role with the project.
"This is land that council owns, so we don't have to work with them to do this particular location or site, we're pretty safe and comfortable with that, and at the end of the day we've got some money in the council budget to do it," Cr Poulton said.
"We've had some state assistance and there would be a request for further assistance to make sure that fit out of the access change room would be absolutely perfect for people of all ages and all abilities to get in there and enjoy the city centre."
Cr Poulton said the location was decided after looking at various places, with its access to power and water and centrality key factors alongside it being owned by the council.
Community feedback is being sought on the proposal with a session held on-site on Thursday afternoon and another set for 7.30am to 10am on Friday.
Submissions can also be made online, via email and post up to next Thursday.
Cr Poulton said pending the extent of the feedback it was possible the proposal will be handled by staff without being subject to a vote by councillors.
It is hoped construction will run from January to April next year.
The four lockers, to be accessed through a PIN code sent via an app, may have varying time limits with two short-term and others long-term.
Cr Poulton spoke of commuters as well as visitors using them.
"Until you put your first four in and see what the occupancy of that is like and what the demand is, you wouldn't really jump out and commit to 100 of them, but it will definitely be interesting to see how quickly people embrace that technology and that desire," he said.
"Once they have that secure place you will probably find more people start riding, so it's a tough one to predict or guess."
A charging station for electric bikes is also under consideration for the hub.
However, its $7000 price tag may not be able to met under the existing budget and tender process, given rising building costs.
Meanwhile, the design of the building is meant to complement the existing historic railway structures in the area.
It will be made of recycled red bricks and have a galvanised steel roof.
