The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Yarrawonga and Lavington to meet in Ovens and Murray netball qualifying final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
September 2 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Laura Irvine will celebrate 250 club games when the Pigeons meet Lavington in the first finals match. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga and Lavington are familiar rivals when it comes to finals, with this weekend set to add another tale to the clubs' history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.