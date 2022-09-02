Yarrawonga and Lavington are familiar rivals when it comes to finals, with this weekend set to add another tale to the clubs' history.
While Pigeons' co-coach Bridget Cassar is no stranger to September pressure, this is the first time Linda Robinson has led the Panthers through the pointy end of the season.
A lot has changed since the two teams last met in a finals series, with former Panther Sarah Moore (nee Senini) now taking to the court against her old teammates as a Pigeon.
With it set to be a new experience for some young Panthers, such as Grace Hay and Liv Sanson, Robinson admitted the qualifying final is shaping up as an exciting test.
"Grace and Liv have both had fantastic seasons, they've played really well and we're lucky that we have a really good mix of experienced campaigners, like Sarah Meredith, Ange Demamiel and Maddi Lloyd, who have done it all before," Robinson said.
"They can help our younger players adjust to finals, because it is a whole new ball game."
The Pigeons have a wealth of finals knowledge between them and will have extra incentive as co-coach Laura Irvine celebrates her 250th club game.
Cassar admitted Irvine is the definition of a team player.
"Laurs is pretty low-key," Cassar said.
"Her initial response was 'let's come away with four wins over the weekend and that's what will make my day."
After battling player unavailability this season, Cassar said her side appears to be coming together at just the right time.
"For us, it was really good to get a tougher run heading into finals," she said.
"I feel like we're probably hitting our straps at the right time.
"It's exciting, it's the best part of the year."
With teams now vying to reach the league's first grand final since 2019, Robinson said players are grateful to have the opportunity to go all the way.
"It's great that there's a final series this year, it's what you work for all year to put your skills to the test under the pressure and excitement of finals," she said.
"We're really proud as a team of what we've achieved together over the home and away season.
"It's just exciting to have a chance to test ourselves further.
"We go into every game confident in our skills and I'm confident in our players.
"We're also realistic in that the O and M is super competitive and any team can beat any team."
Yarrawonga and Lavington meet on Saturday at W.J Findlay Oval.
The second Ovens and Murray A-grade clash will see Wangaratta and Albury meet in an elimination final on Sunday at Albury.
