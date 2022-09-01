Medical staff have declared a North East footballer "the miracle man" as family members revealed how close he came to dying in Sunday's horrific incident.
His sister in law, Skye Parsons, on Thursday revealed the 35-year-old had walked into the club rooms at the oval and collapsed following the collision.
Ms Parsons said a trainer had saved his life by performing CPR when he collapsed, followed by trainers using a defibrillator twice on Mr Duffield and paramedics using it six times as he suffered cardiac problems.
"To begin with, they didn't think they were going to be able to keep him alive to get him on the helicopter," Ms Parsons told The Border Mail on Thursday.
"He'd walked into the club rooms, collapsed and had a seizure.
"The trainer, she's the one who saved his life.
"He is so lucky.
"We don't have words.
"Some nurses came down from the ICU to see him when he first woke up - they didn't believe it.
"They said they'd really prepared us for the worst."
Mr Duffield's brother Sam, who is Ms Parson's partner, also plays for Greta.
Ms Parsons was told of the incident on Sunday and had to relay it to Ben's partner, Katie.
"Receiving the phone call from Sam, I couldn't really understand what he was trying to tell me," Ms Parsons said.
"He was a mess.
"I'll never forget that phone call, hearing that news was so shocking and my thoughts went straight to Katie.
"I hung up and went straight to her."
"It was the worst 48 hours of our lives," his sister-in-law said.
Medical staff had planned to keep the 35-year-old in a coma for three days.
But he started to respond the day after his arrival in Melbourne.
In recent days he has progressed to talking, sitting up, and he is now walking with physiotherapists.
One of the drainage tubes in his lungs has been removed but one still remains.
He is no longer in the intensive care unit and medical staff believe his lungs will heal.
A broken sternum - an injury usually seen in car crashes - will also take time to repair itself.
But the main concern is for Mr Duffield's heart and the long term ramifications of his injuries remain unknown.
An angiogram will be performed on Friday to see how his cardiac system is functioning.
"His heart is still out of rhythm," Ms Parsons said.
"So we're just kind of taking it on a day by day basis, the doctors are taking it one day at a time.
"He doesn't have any breathing apparatus any more, he's breathing on his own.
"He's also done a few walks.
"But I don't think anyone is getting too far ahead of themselves.
"It's a waiting game.
"It was such a traumatic experience for everyone and we're all just so glad that he's okay."
Donations of up to $2000 have been made and support has come from other clubs, and even other leagues.
More than 350 people and groups have contributed to the cause.
A fundraiser on the league's grand final day on September 17 will generate more cash for the family as he remains off work for an unknown time.
"There's been so much support from the football community, family, friends, work friends ... everyone has been so amazing," Ms Parsons said.
"We're just so grateful and thankful.
"It makes it so much easier knowing you have support behind you, especially for Katie and the girls."
His partner has been able to remain by his bedside.
Mr Duffield has also had visits from other loved ones, including his mother.
"We're so grateful he's alive," Ms Parsons said.
"He's getting better.
"We can only just hope for the best.
"We know it's going to be a long road to recovery.
"He's hopefully gotten through the worst of it."
