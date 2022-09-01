The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Greta footballer Ben Duffield saved by trainer after collapsing in Ovens and King game

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Duffield has been up out of his hospital bed and smiling despite suffering horrific injuries in an Ovens and King football game. Picture supplied

Medical staff have declared a North East footballer "the miracle man" as family members revealed how close he came to dying in Sunday's horrific incident.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.