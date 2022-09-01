The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Hebron, Nathan Cooper can't play O and M finals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:50am, first published 6:03am
Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Hebron (reaching for ball) is ineligible to play O and M finals.

Ryan Hebron played 18 games, Nathan Cooper 12 and ... if you play 12 or more games, you're ineligible.

- Craig Millar

Wangaratta Rovers will be without boom VFL players Ryan Hebron and Nathan Cooper for Sunday's elimination final against Myrtleford as they failed to qualify in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

