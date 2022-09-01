Ryan Hebron played 18 games, Nathan Cooper 12 and ... if you play 12 or more games, you're ineligible.- Craig Millar
Wangaratta Rovers will be without boom VFL players Ryan Hebron and Nathan Cooper for Sunday's elimination final against Myrtleford as they failed to qualify in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Hawks were looking to name GWS skipper Hebron and examining Cooper's availability, but the pair played the maximum games allowed at state level to then filter back into the Ovens and Murray.
"Ryan Hebron played 18 games, Nathan Cooper 12 and the rules clearly state that if you play 12 or more games, you're ineligible." O and M general manager Craig Millar stated.
The league has also fielded calls on the potential for players to be delisted from their VFL club and then play finals.
The VFL allows clubs to make six list amendments, effectively delistings, but these must be made by the end of the regular season.
If players were allowed to be delisted after the regular season, you could literally have hundreds of VFL players filtering back to community football and then fronting for VFL pre-season training, which, in effect, would be taking the 'mickey'.
However, there are nine players with VFL connections who are eligible to play in finals.
Albury has Riley Bice and Jacob Conlan (GWS), Wangaratta Rovers' Dylan Stone (North Melbourne) and Tom Boyd (Werribee), Yarrawonga siblings Jack (Richmond) and Will Sexton (Box Hill), while Wangaratta has Morris medallist Callum Moore (Casey Demons), Daniel Sharrock (Werribee) and 19-year-old Hunter Gottschling (Geelong).
Meanwhile, there's also a host of Murray Bushrangers who are available for O and M finals, including Albury's exciting Connor O'Sullivan, Yarrawonga's Caleb Mitchell and Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson.
Yarrawonga meets Albury in Saturday's qualifying final at Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval, while Rovers face Myrtleford in Sunday's elimination final at the Albury Sportsground.
