Wodonga's Cody Szust had his two-match suspension reduced at the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.
Szust was reported by both boundary umpire Nelson Butterfield and field umpire Todd Werner for intentionally striking North Albury's Riley Smith during the fourth quarter of the match at Bunton Park last Saturday.
He was offered a two-week set penalty but requested that the charge be heard by the tribunal.
Szust pleaded not guilty to the charge.
After hearing evidence the tribunal deemed the charge was still worthy of a one-match ban.
Szust will now miss the opening round of next season.
Smith was also reported for attempting to strike Szust in the same incident by the match review panel.
Smith elected to take a one-week set penalty and he will also miss the opening round of next season.
The O&M finals commence this weekend.
