The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga's Cody Szust receives a one week ban for striking at tribunal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Cody Szust was found guilty of a intentionally striking charge.

Wodonga's Cody Szust had his two-match suspension reduced at the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.