Q: Who starts favourites out of Jindera and the Giants on the weekend?
A: Now that the Bulldogs are close to full-strength they appear to have more depth than the Giants whose bottom six players could be exposed when the blowtorch is applied on Sunday.
Q: With the match being played at Howlong, who does it favour most?
A: Any edge in a final could prove crucial and no doubt the Bulldogs would much prefer to play at Howlong and deny the Giants their home ground advantage.
Q: The Giants booted 11 goals in their win over Howlong last weekend. Will that be enough to get the job done against the Bulldogs?
A: You get the feeling 11 goals is well short of what will be required to roll the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are among the highest scoring sides in the competition and the Giants will need at least 15 goals if they are to belt out their theme song again on Sunday.
Q: How pivotal is Josh Lloyd to the Bulldogs?
A: While it's hard to see Lloyd being a match-winner, he provided plenty of headaches for the Saints defence last weekend and his three goals proved invaluable in a match which was decided by less than a kick.
Q: What's the key to the Giants winning?
A: It may sound simplistic but kick more goals. Nathan Wardius missed a few goals last weekend which he will need to nail on Sunday. Coach Lucas Mellier and midfielder Sam Herzich will also need to hit the scoreboard.
ROUND ONE
Jindera 18.12 (120) def RWW Giants 5.6 (36)
After a tight opening half, the Bulldogs booted 11 goals to two after half-time with Albury recruits Jack Avage and Lachie Dight dominating.
ROUND 12
RWW Giants 15.7 (97) def Jindera 11.10 (76)
Giants captain Chris Duck inspires his side to a big win over the Bulldogs who are riddled with injuries.
After splitting their two contests so far this season both sides will fancy their chances on Sunday. Both sides are expected to be close to full-strength with the Giants welcoming back Joel Merkel on the eve of the finals. You get the feeling the Giants won't die wondering but it's the Bulldogs' more potent attack which tips the scales in their favour.
Prediction: Jindera by 23 points
