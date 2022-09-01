The Border Mail
Murray Bushies' Connor O'Sullivan, Darcy Wilson to play AFL grand final day

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:53am, first published 7:37am
Connor O'Sullivan has played a handful of games with Albury at senior level in the Ovens and Murray Football League this year, combining it with the Murray Bushrangers at junior level.

Emerging Murray Bushrangers Connor O'Sullivan and Darcy Wilson will play on the MCG on grand final day.

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

