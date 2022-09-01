It's harder now than ever to get drafted and they're well aware of that. The numbers suggest it. We put up a table which showed the difference between being drafted now and some years ago. At that time there were 70 to 75 selections, but that has now dropped to 62, 63, 64. For Connor and Darcy, for example, playing this (Futures) game, it's the game that saw Lachie Ash play when he was then later selected at No. 4 in the Draft by GWS. It's certainly a good indication and reward for what's been an impressive bottom-age year, but there's no guarantees that these kids go on to get drafted.

- Murray Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown