Boomers have a point to prove in Sunday's semi-final against Albury United.
They're playing not only for a place in the grand final next Saturday but the club's reputation following criticism in the wake of their senior forfeit five weeks ago.
Advertisement
Throw into the mix Andrew Grove's decision to step down as coach at the end of the season and there's no shortage of motivation.
"There was a joint celebration with the reserves last weekend because of how the teams have been struggling recently," Grove said.
"There was a bit of a point to prove because of some of the feedback the guys had been getting from other clubs and other players.
"I do use that a little bit.
"Some people respond to it, others don't, but a few people definitely received some feedback that wasn't nice.
"Talking to those guys, they're really pumped for the whole finals series, to say we're not a dead club, we're still here and once we get our full-strength team on the park, we can challenge."
Boomers start Sunday's game at Willow Park as underdogs against a United side chasing an historic treble.
Matt Campbell's side have already won the league title and FA Cup this year and they completed the double over Boomers during the home-and-away season.
However, memories of Boomers' 3-0 win over United in the 2021 FA Cup final - played in February 2022 - serve as a reminder that the semi-final could go either way.
"The guys are confident (about facing United)," Grove said.
"Even though we lost to them both games, the first game we lost only 1-0 and they scored in the second half on a counter-attack.
"We had a lot of good play in that game and we had two really good chances in the first half that we should have scored.
ALSO IN SPORT
"One was inside six yards when Noah (Spiteri) kicked a ball over the bar and games change on those chances.
"Momentum changes; you score that to go up and the game becomes a lot easier.
Advertisement
"I think that's all we have to do, we have the game plan, we know how United play and we just need to convert our chances."
Spiteri could return from a fractured metatarsal to play some part on Sunday but Adam Griffith and Jason Colombera remain sidelined with knee injuries.
Fluctuating availability has made for a Jekyll & Hyde season at Boomers, who won eight of their first 12 games but then only one of their next eight before knocking out Myrtleford.
"As a coach, I always try to play the way I want to play but if you don't have the players to do it, it changes," Grove said.
"I tried to change the way I wanted to play and I think that actually made it worse.
Advertisement
"We played worse in that last month because we were trying to change things around.
"As a coach, you stick to what you want to do, whether you have the players or not, and that's why I admire clubs like St Pats and Hotspurs.
"They stick to a path they're trying to do and you can see it happening.
"The worst thing is to change what you should be doing.
"The last week for training and for the quarter-final, we went back to what we knew we could do and what we did well.
"We got Joel (McKimmie) back, which made a big difference without having Jase in the midfield.
Advertisement
"We still had a good enough team and we will against United as well so I'm confident we can get a result."
Cobram Roar v Wangaratta (Cobram, 3.55pm)
Albury United v Boomers (Willow Park, 3pm)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.