To say there's a family feel around Lockhart's under-14s this season would be an understatement.
In fact, there are four sets of brothers playing in the Demons side which will take on Henty in the Hume league qualifying final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Harry and Sonny Jones, Kevin and Rivers Alchin, Judd and Tully Withers and Charlie and Cooper Patey all played their part in helping Lockhart finish the home-and-away season on top of the ladder.
Team manager Emma Jones has loved watching the team's progress and is excited to see them play finals.
"We are a family-orientated club but to have four sets of brothers playing is quite unique!" she laughed.
"My husband (Andrew) has put a lot of work into a fair few of the players since their Auskick days.
"They've developed in leaps and bounds and it's been an amazing year.
"When someone kicks a goal, everybody gets around them, the bigger kids pick up the little kids and spin them around, it's just a great team building experience."
However the season plays out, what the group has already done bodes well for the Demons' future.
"It's been a hard year for Lockhart," Jones admitted.
"We struggled to get a first grade side this year but with the under-14s going so well, it's added some real excitement considering things were looking pretty grim at the start of the year.
"There's a lot of people coming out to hear the talk at quarter-time and the rooms after the game are packed with supporters.
"It's been wonderful to see."
