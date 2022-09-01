The Border Mail
Four sets of brothers in Lockhart U14 side through to Hume league qualifying final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:09am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:50pm
Back row: Judd Withers, Harry Jones, Kevin Alchin, Charlie Patey. Front row: Tully Withers, Sonny Jones, Rivers Alchin, Cooper Patey.

To say there's a family feel around Lockhart's under-14s this season would be an understatement.

