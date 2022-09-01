The Burrumbuttock Recreation Reserve Committee secretary says she's devastated after a length of fake grass was cut out and stolen from the grounds.
Janice Whitty said she discovered the roughly two meter by 18 meter stretch grass, which sat along the boundary of the netball courts, was missing at Thursday's netball training.
"I'm devastated," she said.
"I've been on the netball committee for years and I was the one who organised the whole courts and the area around it years ago, so when I went over there last night and saw it, I came stomping back, I was annoyed.
"It's just made the weekend a little bit sour."
The Committee will report the incident to police and are trying to figure out which day the patch of grass was stolen to look back through video footage.
Ms Whitty suggested at least two people would have used a tool to cut the grass out, rolled it up and used a ute to remove the heavy item.
Greater Hume Councillor and nearby farmer Ash Linder said the cost of the grass would have been into the thousands of dollars.
"Someone has obviously stepped it out...they've got a purpose for this bit of grass," he said.
"It just means whether its the netball club or the Rec ground, someone's going to have to foot the bill to have it replaced.
"At the moment as we're knee deep in our new multipurpose centre that we're building it's like we want to keep the funds specifically for that project because we are getting closer.
"It just means some poor volunteers or volunteer organisations are going to be forced to find a way of raising money now to have this replaced."
Mr Linder said about three or four years ago the grounds cricket pitch covers were hanging over the fence to dry when they too were stolen.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
