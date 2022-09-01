Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew admits he had to hit the gym over summer to best tackle his key forward role in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
At 190cms and 90kgs, the 26-year-old still gives away size to some defenders.
"I'm only a half-forward, at best, lining up against big key defenders puts a bit of a strain on me, but having a couple of bigger bodies this year has definitely helped, it allows me to get up and about a bit more, playing a bit more midfield," he offered.
"I definitely lacked a bit of strength, I had never planned to play key forward, so I never worked as hard in the gym to put on some weight."
Marklew is having his best year at O and M level after three years with Essendon's VFL, playing around 10 games, while also spending time at Doutta Stars in the EDFL.
"I really love country footy, just the club itself, walking in the front gate, you know everyone, mum and dad and my sister are still there."
Rovers face Myrtleford in Sunday's elimination final at Albury Sportsground.
