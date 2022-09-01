The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew admits he had to bulk up for key forward

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:43am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Marklew has had his best season in the league, kicking 50 goals.

Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew admits he had to hit the gym over summer to best tackle his key forward role in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.