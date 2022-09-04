OUR SAY: Miracle of man with life left to savour thanks to skills we all need to have

Death could not have done more to carry him away.
In that moment, Ben Duffield was gone; in a moment where a still-young man's body changed course in a denial of all the vigor once promised.
Advertisement
Had it been another day, another place, away from someone with the smarts and skills to act, his day would have come.
He had no say.
IN OTHER NEWS:
From a country footy field - on the North Wangaratta oval, wedged against a strip of old highway, where now so many years ago a Melbourne Cup day truck-bus collision on the "S-bend" took 10 lives - it went from everything to nothing.
Duffield, at only 35, would have died, too.
It's why hospital staff - bedazzled he's now sitting up, talking, taking a slow, guided walk, even responding within a day of the rescue helicopter landing in Melbourne - have dubbed him the "miracle man".
When he headed into the club rooms after that clash of bodies, it should have been the last thing he ever saw.
But when he fell to the floor, a chain of medical help, kicked-off with a smattering of good fortune, dragged Duffield away from the cliff-edge of death.
A trainer saved him, her cardio-pulmonary resuscitation skills ensuring a ghost of existence returned.
And then two defibrillator pulses from a couple of trainers, another six from paramedics equally attuned to a failing heart that still almost snared him on the mercy flight south.
A family told to fear the worst had steeled themselves so, and it's why sister-in-law Skye Parsons uttered what she did in shock and gratitude and disbelief:
"We have no words."
Some things though are known; that a trainer brought him back because of those first aid skills, that a defibrillator close at hand made such a difference.
Advertisement
Some things won't ever be known; that how he survived - even with all that medical intervention - when a heart that even now still has an uncertain beat had been predetermined to falter.
It is no miracle that ordinary people can be trained to return someone's breathing, that equipment can be put in place to do the same.
Saving the life of Ben Duffield could well be his unforeseen legacy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.