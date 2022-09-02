Former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven has been found not guilty of stalking and intimidating a fellow council candidate.
In handing down her decision in the case against Mr van de Ven on Friday morning, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the court was not satisfied Ross Hamilton, who brought the charges against the 72-year-old after an incident in 2021, had reason to fear Mr van de Ven intended to physically harm him.
Ms McLaughlin also raised doubts about several key issues in witnesses' testimonies at a hearing at Albury Local Court on August 22, including discrepancies in the distance from which Mr van de Ven's alleged threat was heard and whether the alleged threat was made in the present or past tense.
Ms McLaughlin said some key issues in the prosecution's case against Mr van de Ven had not been proven.
In a separate but related matter, an application for an apprehended violence order against Mr van de Ven sought by Detective Kelly Johnson for Mr Hamilton, was also dismissed on the same grounds.
