AS the audience is quietly ushered to their seats at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga, three men make merry centre stage.
There is lively piano music, song and dance.
The revelry of the men - Omar (Abdulrahman Hammoud), Majid (Mehran Tajbakhsh) and Mohamed (Sahil Saluja) - is reined in as bombs ring out.
The ordinary events of daily life cleverly punctuate intermittent raids throughout THEM, a powerful production by Palestinian playwright Samah Sabawi.
Young couple Omar and Leila (Taj Aldeeb) cajole, cuddle and comfort each other under their kitchen table as they are torn over whether to stay in their homeland and risk their lives or flee a war zone and risk displacement and death; nothing is straight-forward especially with a baby.
It's an authentic window into the world of living in limbo amid conflict.
Omar smokes with his mates, innocent romantic Majid and freedom fighter Mohamed as they ponder their onerous options.
A hilarious Facebook prank reframes the conflict in a thoroughly modern way.
Omar's sister Selma (Claudia Greenstone) delivers an outstanding performance in a complex role.
Her heart-rending speech as she reveals her backstory packs a powerful punch.
A simple set is rearranged seamlessly by the cast themselves.
Sabawi wanted to humanize the plight of refugees when she penned this masterful play in 2015.
In only 80 minutes, it would be hard to feel any closer to these characters.
