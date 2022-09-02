Jury finds Wodonga man guilty of online sex offence against girl

A man has been found guilty of procuring a child to engage in sexual activity following a trial.
James Noonan pleaded not guilty to three charges and faced trial in the Wodonga County Court.
The allegations related to a girl aged 13 to 14 he met through Mincecraft, and online interactions between December 2012 and March 2014.
Noonan, who was 19 at the time of the first allegations, was found not guilty of causing the child to engage in sexual activity in his presence, and engaging in online sexual activity in the child's presence.
Burt a jury this week returned a guilty finding to the procuring offence.
Prosecutor Simone Tatas told the jury the charge related to Noonan intentionally encouraging, enticing or recruiting the victim to engage in sexual activity.
It was agreed the Canadian victim was underage.
The court heard the sex offence didn't require physical contact, but included any activity of a sexual nature.
The court heard the pair first interacted online when the girl was 13, with their conversations initially flirtatious then more sexual.
The chats eventually progressed to other online sites including Facebook Messenger, Skype and the Steam video game platform.
The trial was told Noonan would ask the girl to remove her shirt and bra, touch her breasts and masturbate.
The victim had made a complaint to Australian and Canadian police in 2019.
Noonan was arrested by Wodonga sex offence investigators on June 25 of that year.
The defence case was that the victim, who now identifies as non-binary and gave evidence in closed court, was mistaken as to the offender's identity.
Noonan was bailed after the verdict and will return on September 16.
