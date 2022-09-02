Boom Myrtleford off-season signing Simon Curtis has revealed a mountain bike accident last year was still affecting him until recent months in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Curtis was one of the league's best players in 2018-19 while coaching Lavington, which included the Panthers' drought-breaking premiership in his second season.
The next was written off by COVID and then he suffered a nasty crash, which ruined last year's COVID-shortened season.
Curtis is one of the best kicks the league has ever seen, with an ability to pinpoint a target from 55m.
However, his kicking suddenly lacked penetration last year and it was hard to believe you were watching the same player.
But now we know why.
"I battled the season prior (at Lavington) with some injuries and it took a while to get the body right and getting some confidence and that running power back," he revealed.
"It just hung around, when I fell off and hit the ground it went through my pelvic area and down through the groin and it took a long time to get the groin right, that's on-going maintenance.
"It's hard if that's been one of your strengths (long kicking) and you don't have the ability to put the ball where you normally can, I reckon it cost me 20m, which is a fair amount."
The real Curtis has re-emerged over the past two months and he would now be a leading contender for the club's best and fairest, despite the slow start.
"Absolute asset, you look at his magnet (on the whiteboard) and you know wherever you put him, you're going to get 30 possessions and they will all hit targets," co-coach Jake Sharp remarked.
"He started off half-back (last week against Corowa-Rutherglen) and then we felt like we needed more drive through the midfield, he gives that and his execution by foot is first class."
Curtis was sublime against the Roos, posting a game-high 37 disposals with 12 inside 50s. The next best was seven.
Myrtleford is slight outsiders in Sunday's sudden death finals clash against Wangaratta Rovers.
Advertisement
